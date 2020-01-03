I saw newspapers in their heyday, which was 30 years ago. That lasted a few years but a steady decline began when the internet changed people’s reading and shopping habits and sucked most of the advertising out of newspapers.
Despite that I believe another heyday is ahead. I make no prediction on when that time will come or what form newspapers will take, except that they won’t be produced on newsprint.
Right now newspapers are caught between the old world and the new. Their attempts to adapt have been largely unsuccessful.
The heyday I saw locally was in the late 1980s, continuing into the 1990s. There were other heydays, the 1920s, for instance, but they were before my time, well before.
After World War II when the economy took off newspapers became increasingly profitable. The reason for this is they were monopolies. (This isn’t talked about much as editorial boards call for the breakup of high tech companies like Google and Facebook.)
Before the internet, before Amazon, before data mining, before cell phones there were newspapers everywhere. Sometimes there were multiple papers in a city, Boston, for instance, but one or just a couple of papers shared a motherlode of advertising. There was little competition because not just anyone could afford a printing press.
There were four national newspapers — the same four that exist today — and each catered to a certain readership spread across the country.
The New York Times was, and is, the most influential paper among the people who run the country. The Times also sets the agenda for the rest of the media.
The Washington Post concentrates on national politics and because of its sources in Washington it breaks many government stories.
The Wall Street Journal is edited for the business elite, but like the Times and Post it does investigative reporting.
USA Today remains a well written and colorful paper for the people who have more than a casual interest in current affairs but aren’t inclined to read one of the top three papers.
Then there’s The Associated Press, not a newspaper but a provider of stories to its members. AP also does enterprise reporting.
Outside of these national news organizations, there are a declining number of regional and local newspapers that haven’t been able to survive the flight of advertisers to the internet.
When I began covering Attleboro Municipal Council meetings in the 1970s there was a small press table shared by three reporters. Besides me there were representatives of The Providence Journal and The Pawtucket Times.
That competition ended long ago because newspapers had to retrench, monopoly or not, as operating costs rose. They continued to be profitable, more or less so depending on the strength of the economy in their market.
Attleboro’s downtown suffered a decline as a plethora of big box stores came to Route 1. Fortunately the paper circulated in those areas, so it continued to get advertising in abundance.
The local newspaper’s peak came when Emerald Square mall arrived in North Attleboro. This was when the local paper launched a Sunday edition. It was a big paper with a big staff and the advertising to support it.
Times change. Malls and big box stores are not as popular today while downtown Attleboro is coming back, thanks to its location on a busy commuter rail line.
The Sun Chronicle has also changed and in doing so has survived. It takes a different approach to the news, providing many of the same things it always did, plus perspective stories suitable for weekend leisure time.
The Greater Attleboro area remains economically strong. I don’t see why the local paper can’t continue on indefinitely, a service to people engaged with their communities.
As for the national newspapers the challenge and opportunity will be carrying out their watchdog role and delivering their investigative reports in a way that will reach people who want more than the news of the day over their phones.
Perhaps they will have no choice but to ally with the tech companies which now have the monopolies. These companies are best positioned to get the news that matters to the people who want to learn from it. That time will come and it will be a great day.
