The Sun Chronicle has strict rules for letters to the editor, which is one of the things that distinguish it from the floating garbage in the Sea of the Internet.
As opposed to the anonymous venting and worse on social media, old-fashioned letters to the editor must be signed. People are free to comment on anything, but they effectively must stand behind their words.
Myriad newspapers today, including some of the biggest and most influential, have opened their pages to anyone and everyone. No telling what the writer’s motivation is and what credence should be given their comments.
So, with that in mind I’d like in advance of National Newspaper Week to salute those who submit letters to the editor for this page.
The writers are, for the most part, complying with the rules spelled out by Executive Editor Craig Borges.
For the record, they state that letters should be no more than 350 words, that letters are edited, that the name and town of the writer must be included, and that letters are published at the discretion of the editorial board. Sometimes judgment calls are necessary.
Out of fairness, the paper asks that writers “include the headline and date of publication when responding to an article or letter to the editor.” Writers are asked to limit their submissions to once a week.
Within those generous bounds, there’s room for a wide range of opinions on contentious subjects.
Regular readers know there are regular writers who make it their business to contest the comments of those who espouse an opposite view.
Most all the letters are well written, in my opinion. Some are especially clever, short and humorous. You don’t necessarily need 350 words to make your point.
There’s another category of opinion writing I’d like to champion. These are the local columns that run in the paper, the digital and printed versions.
The Sun Chronicle has about a dozen columnists who write regularly on different schedules. Some columns run weekly on the Opinion Page. Some appear every other week. Some might run monthly.
There are local columns that appear on the City & Town page and there are occasional writers who specialize in certain subjects.
Then there are sports columns of various kinds, syndicated columns and the occasional submission of opinion from an out-of-town interest group.
I think it’s fair to say all the local columnists have their own style and a consistent approach. They are experienced writers. They write for various reasons and it’s certainly not money.
Could the paper use some new, younger writers, as some people have told me? Sure.
This ocean of opinion exists amid the local news coverage put together by a small staff of reporters, editors, a photographer, freelancers and interns. There is state, national and world news, but space for it is limited. (Other sources of that news are unlimited.)
Regular readers must be aware that it is quite unusual today for a local newspaper to still be covering its traditional circulation area (Attleboro and nine towns). Many places have lost their local newspaper or have very limited coverage from some other source.
That’s the state of the business today.
In addition to political commentary there’s another kind of letter to the editor of The Sun Chronicle I particularly enjoy. Those are letters of appreciation for something good the paper has done for people, an organization, or perhaps just to put them in a better mood.
And that’s something to celebrate in National Newspaper Week, which begins Sunday.
