What’s next, an asteroid strike?
War in Ukraine was coming, and coming, and coming but it didn’t. Now it’s here in all its horror and misery.
No amount of clever analysis from the military and political experts can make up for the reality that confronts us every day.
As I write, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine doubled from 500,000 to 1,000,000 in two days. But that was last week. What will this week bring?
Can’t look at the pictures and videos and headlines. Can’t be drawn in to which side is up or down — Putin or the Ukrainians.
The pandemic is over — for some people. They’ve willed a “new normal,” stuffed their masks into the car console, filed away their vaccination records.
Of course, that applies to them, unfortunately not to everyone. No point in going over that, though. People don’t want to hear it. The future of COVID-19 will be what it is.
President Biden isn’t taking any chances on being blamed for a possible resurgence of the virus, sickness, hospitalizations and deaths.
He’s got a new strategy. Of course, his plan will require more money. The White House tossed out a figure of $30 million, and trotted out one of its medical experts to declare that what’s really needed is $100 million. Oh, did I write “million?” I meant billion. And that’s every year.
Did you know that the 2022 midyear elections have already begun? There were Republican and Democratic primaries in Texas last week. Suffice to say the Republicans showed off their dominance and have no fears about the general election in Texas, or much of the rest of the country.
Global warming was finally getting through to people recently with scientific horror stories, including some about New England. Now we’re concerned about Earth suddenly — not gradually — getting too hot, thanks to Putin warning about Russia’s nuclear arsenal and Russian shelling of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.
Amidst everything else I had hopes that racial justice was growing, that women were facing less harassment, that cities would find a way to deal with mass homelessness, that prospects for blue collar workers were improving.
Instead we get inflation, book banning, a conservative Supreme Court, an incorrigible Donald Trump and yet more political partisanship.
At least an asteroid isn’t on track for Earth. Close, though. One did hit the moon last Friday, and the moon is only 240,000 miles from Earth.
There was some mystery about this space event.
What some scientists label as an asteroid is actually a piece of an old satellite. It was not designed to hit the moon as was the case with some space probes. It’s literally space junk that found its way to the moon. Some said it came from a Chinese satellite. China denied it.
The collision occurred not just on the moon but the dark side of the moon, the side that can’t be seen from Earth but is well known to astronomers and astronauts.
The moon, with its lack of atmosphere, has been pummeled by countless meteorites over the eons, creating big craters.
The space junk was supposed to have crashed at 7:25 a.m. Friday, but it will take days or weeks to confirm the collision and crater via satellites orbiting the moon.
It’s almost as if aliens have landed on the dark side and are manipulating things on Earth just to see how much we can stand.
Not that I’m starting to believe in space fantasies and conspiracy theories. That would just be too crazy.