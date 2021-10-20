If you want to know what’s in store for the critical midterm elections next year, you just might get an idea from three elections being held in two weeks.
Those are elections in what is generally considered an off year, one in Attleboro, one in Boston and one in Virginia.
The question is what the results of these odd-year elections on Nov. 2 might imply for the elections for all U.S. House seats and one-third of U.S. Senate seats in 2022. Control of the House and Senate will be at stake.
You can also be sure pundits and politicians won’t be able to resist handicapping the far-off 2024 election when there will be a presidential race as well as House and Senate races.
Admittedly the pundits won’t be making much of the Attleboro municipal election, although a surprise result in the mayoral contest could draw some attention.
The Boston election is between two city councilors aiming to succeed former Mayor Marty Walsh who was appointed labor secretary by President Joe Biden.
The contest is between liberal Michelle Wu and moderate Annissa Essaibi George. Wu had a big lead in a recent poll but her backers fear Essaibi George has mainstream appeal that could lead to an upset.
Voters around the country may have limited interest in a Boston election, but political analysts will be parsing how the vote breaks down by neighborhood and demographically.
Virginia’s governor’s election is always held on odd-numbered years. Such elections in other states are generally held in even-numbered years.
The Virginia governor’s race has been nationalized, in the sense that it’s being watched as a harbinger for what will happen around the country in 2022.
Democrats are very nervous. They’re so nervous they’re sending their big guns to the Virginia to campaign for the Democratic candidate, former governor Terry McAuliffe. They include former President Barack Obama and, most likely, President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris and other surrogates are campaigning now.
The Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin, is lesser known but is self-funded. Democrats fear the followers of former President Donald Trump, even in that blue state next to Washington, D.C., just might propel Youngkin to victory.
Attleboro’s nonpartisan municipal election is always held in November of odd-numbered years, while town elections in the coverage area of The Sun Chronicle are held annually in the spring.
Politics in Attleboro has taken on something of a national hue with conflict over social issues, especially some school controversies.
Mayor Paul Heroux is a liberal, an environmentalist and a hands-on manager who’s been in office for four years. He vows he is seeking his third and last term as mayor.
His opponent is Todd McGhee, a retired State Police officer who also has 10 years of business experience. He is a first-time candidate for city office.
McGhee made a point of saying at a debate last week that he opposes the teaching of critical race theory in the schools and wants to address “quality of life issues.”
Heroux and McGhee prevailed in a three-way September preliminary election with Heroux getting 66 percent of the vote and McGhee 26 percent.
Heroux, who won all six of the city’s wards in the pre-lim, has a definite advantage. If he wins as expected perhaps the most interesting question will be whether McGhee will run again in 2023, or whether there’ll be two brand new candidates for mayor as voters get hyped up for a possible titanic Biden-Trump rematch in 2024.
