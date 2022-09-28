The golf season has come and gone, though regular golfers know some of the best golf weather is in October, not too hot like August, not too wet like September.
Before the season passes, I wanted to state for the record that golf is ridiculous. It’s not “getting ridiculous.” It has always had a ridiculousness to it.
One significant exception to this is in the Attleboro area. This is the base for the Attleboro Area Golf Association.
It also includes Norton, home of The Links at Mass Golf, a par-3 course and a nonprofit program, which emphasizes teaching golf to juniors, seniors and women. Discrimination against that group is baked into the history of golf nationwide. It’s embarrassing to even think about.
This area is where the Professional Golf Association tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, got his start in the professional golf world. He helped develop the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston, which is in Norton, and was the tournament’s first director. (The sponsorship has changed and the annual tournament was dropped from the PGA tour, at least for this year.)
The Attleboro Area Golf Association holds a full slate of golf tournaments over the spring, summer and fall, as Sun Chronicle readers well know because of the stories and columns by Mike Kirby and Peter Gay.
Here’s how I learned to play golf about 65 years ago at age 10. After school I’d sneak onto the municipal course which happened to be near my home.
I climbed over a roadside wall next to the fourth green, played the fifth and sixth holes, walked a short distance to the second tee and, if there was no one on that part of the course, play 2, 3 and 4, then walk home carrying my little bag of cutdown wooden clubs. I got kicked off the course numerous times.
When I became legal at 12 I started taking group lessons after school.
I didn’t understand then why the club pro, a tall, handsome man with a deep tan, wrapped his arms around the women for the ladies’ lessons and helped them with their backswing and follow through.
As I got older I continued to play, and like every golfer had good days and bad days. The busier I got with family and work responsibilities the less I played.
Golf just takes too darn long. It’s not a sport suited for today, which is why golf participation has fallen off and many courses have been turned into subdivisions.
A round of 18 holes nominally takes fours hours but really most of an entire day with travel, waiting in line to tee off, waits on the course, a break for lunch and “playing” the 19th hole after the round, which means a couple of beers at the clubhouse.
Golf 50 years ago was about as chauvinistic as you can get. Women were only allowed to play at certain times on certain days and commonly weren’t allowed in the bar so men could be as boisterous as they wanted.
Today we have a different kind of ridiculousness. It was started by the Saudis, the people who brought you 9/11, cut journalists into pieces and subject women to slavery. With its limitless money the kingdom has started its own golf league, LIV Golf.
Name players are guaranteed incomes they are unlikely to get on the PGA Tour, players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Kopek, Greg Norman.
In response, the PGA will stage 12 “elevated events” with huge purses beginning next year. Top players must commit to play in at least 20 tournaments.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are leading another challenge to LIV Golf with a dramatically new format. Six teams of three players will play in stadiums on virtual courses in prime time on Monday nights beginning in January 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The matches will last only two hours. Their drives will be on virtual courses and their short game — putting and chipping — will be on an artificial surface.
And Jay Monahan is right in the middle of this prospective battle of the behemoths. Wonder if virtual reality golf will come to Gillette Stadium. And what will people bring to the parking lot party?