For untold millions of Americans Donald Trump is a superhero who slips into his Bat Cave at night, gets hooked up to a fantastical machine, and draws sustenance from the people who wish they could be him.
The devoted know all too well they can’t be Trump with his superpowers — but they can dream.
Invigorated, Trump arises in Mar-a-Lago for another day of scheming to become the next president of the United States, someone with real superpowers — powers that he says are wasted on Joe Biden.
Nothing else matters to Donald Trump. After he is elected he will wreak vengeance on those who ridiculed him, crossed him, doubted him and thought they could manage him.
Democrats know there will be hell to pay if Trump is elected. Liberals know that their causes — so many causes — will be lost. If Republicans are destined to win the White House let it be someone else, anyone but Donald Trump.
Establishment conservatives are floundering in their oh-so-cautious attempt to find and fund an alternative to Trump. A few big names take baby steps in this direction, undercut by their simultaneous sucking up to Trump.
They don’t want Trump but they’re deathly afraid of every-day conservatives, the blood donors for their superhero.
These people may find the needle painful but they’re more than willing to give pint after pint to their doppelgänger (evil-twin) to keep his crusade going. (That’s pints of dollars.)
Why the donations, which add up to millions?
Trump recognizes and celebrates their grievances. It is why, when he gets blowback, he doesn’t back off. He doubles down, topping himself on social media postings and holding fevered rallies that are watched on TV by the MAGA millions.
The conventional wisdom today is that the voters have grown tired of Trump’s antics and will support a mainstream candidate.
That is so wrong. The voters may in fact be fed up with Trump personally, but many will still support him when the election comes down to a single Republican and a single Democrat.
Everyday voters know they have been screwed by the elite of both parties, and elites in general. It’s not just government — though that is a broad category — but the people who work in colleges, professions and organizations who hoard their wealth, flaunt their achievements, wield great influence and, when things come undone, cover up their sins.
The little people have to take the worst jobs, risk the greatest injury on the job, tolerate bad bosses, and then try to manage on little pay.
That’s just the American Way. Some people rise to the top or were born there, as was Trump, and they intend to remain there.
Others are diminished or never had advantages to begin with and only see their lot continuing. Their schools, health care and housing are getting worse, not better.
Remember, too, it’s not a level playing field. Officials of both parties milk the system to gain advantage, whether it’s by winning control of legislatures and courts in battleground states or, as I have written, trying to win local school board seats to ban books and dictate the curriculum.
Elections can turn on results in a handful of places. The Electoral College, not the popular vote, determines winners and losers. Trump lost the popular vote but won the election in 2016. That could happen again in 2024.
Millions upon millions see Donald Trump as someone who stands up for them and will continue to do so if he is elected. Their lives won’t improve but they will have the satisfaction of taking revenge against their superiors.
Maybe someone right now is getting the Batmobile ready for the Inaugural Procession.