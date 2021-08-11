If you drive across the state on the Mass. Pike you’ll pass through Wilbraham about halfway to the Berkshires.
On a gentle hillside facing westbound traffic there’s a shaped hedge spelling out Friendly Ice Cream. The company’s headquarters are in Wilbraham.
Seeing the sign takes me back to family trips to one or another Friendly’s restaurants. Not in Wilbraham — I’ve never been there — but in one or another town in the Attleboro area.
My interest in Friendly’s is all about ice cream, which is as it should be in August.
There was a time when I couldn’t get enough of Friendly’s ice cream. After a hamburger and fries we all would order ice cream desserts. Karen and I had our favorites. I don’t remember our two young daughters being so regimented but I think they usually got sundaes.
My go-to dessert was a hot fudge super sundae with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream and a cherry on top. I believe it had five scoops of ice cream but it may have been less. Anyway, I felt entitled after a week or two of nose-to-the-grindstone work.
After finishing my sundae — I eat fast — I’d look around. Karen usually didn’t finish her much smaller Swiss chocolate almond sundae with coffee ice cream and would offer me what was left. Occasionally there was even a bit of the girls’ ice cream available. I did not demur.
Today, of course, there are myriad restaurants that make ice cream their calling card. I’m thinking of Bliss Bros. Dairy for one. A number of Friendly’s shops have closed in the area, but there’s one operating in South Attleboro.
Downing a Friendly’s super sundae was sort of a peak period, like being briefly in your athletic prime. I didn’t suffer repercussions. I didn’t even gain weight; I just burned off the calories.
That iconic hedge on the Wilbraham hillside beside the Mass. Pike is gradually losing its shape. The bushes which once were precisely trimmed are growing together. Another year and the hedge may not spell anything.
That the hedge is not its former self is also true of Friendly Ice Cream Corp. It’s a company in decline. Where once there were 500 Friendly’s outlets extending all the way from the East Coast to the Midwest, today there are 130.
Friendly’s was founded in the Depression by two brothers named Blake and for many years was a popular destination for casual dining. Competition from other chains grew in that segment of the market and Friendly’s had to make economies.
Friendly’s is still a big company with thousands of employees and a substantial creamery on Route 20 which connects Wilbraham with Springfield. That city is where the first Friendly’s opened in 1935. The headquarters was moved to Wilbraham in 1960.
Friendly’s declared bankruptcy for the second time in the fall of 2020 and again put itself up for sale. The buyer was a company called Amici Partners Group of Plano, Texas. The sale was completed last January.
Amici, a group of businesses and investors in the food service industry, pledged to keep all 130 restaurants open and also retain its thousands of employees, so there’s hope yet for Friendly’s, and along with it, the roadside hedge.
One last bit of ice cream history I discovered. The founders retired in 1979 but they were long-lived. Curtis Blake died in 2019 at 102. Brother Prestley Blake died just last February, at 106. I hope they came by their love of ice cream naturally.
