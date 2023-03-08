One of the more astute comments about the special election for mayor of Attleboro Feb. 28 was made by losing candidate John Davis.
Davis, a former city councilor, said, “Attleboro is becoming younger, more progressive,” according to the election results story by reporters Jim Hand and George W. Rhodes.
That benefited the winner of the election, Cathleen DeSimone, Davis said. He meant the older generation he grew up with is not as prominent as it once was. The number 2 finisher in the special election, Jay DiLisio, had been expected to prevail as the favorite of conservative voters.
This was an unusual election with the only contest being to fill the remainder of the term of Paul Heroux who earlier won a race to become Bristol County sheriff and left the local office.
The election was also a four-way contest with Timothy Barone drawing less than 100 votes. DeSimone and DiLisio said they will be running for a full term in November. Davis said he would not be on the ballot. Barone’s intentions are not known.
DiLisio returns to the city council where he is president. Due to Heroux’s departure, DiLisio had been acting mayor for a short time. That made him the favorite in the special election so DeSimone’s victory was an upset.
She topped DiLisio 2,667 to 2,279, or 49 to 41 percent. Davis got 416 votes or 8 percent. With the one-race election coming in late winter on a snowy day with varying campaign strategies there’s plenty of room for speculation on the contributing factors.
I think Davis got it right. Attleboro is getting more progressive. The “old boy” crowd is fading with younger people attracted to the apartment complexes near the downtown train station and to Attleboro generally because of lower real estate prices than in surrounding towns. Another factor is the new high school, an important draw for families.
However, the turnout was only 16.5 percent. That has many implications, some bad. This goes beyond the question of who will be the next mayor and how long she or he will be able to stay in office.
Former editor Mike Kirby made a good point in his column in the recent Weekend Edition that voters should know the party allegiances of candidates in Attleboro’s elections even though the elections are nonpartisan.
In the case of the mayor’s race, DeSimone was generally backed by Democrats and DiLisio by Republicans.
That, among other things, is important to many of the relatively few eligible voters who vote in municipal elections.
Regular Monday columnist Bill Gouveia made yet another good point on this subject. In his Feb. 27 column — before the special mayor election — he warned that low voter turnout has opened the door to extremists who have demonstrated that they can get control of state governments through small victories at the local level.
Then “they can clamor for a book to be banned in the local library or insist only a sanitized version of history be taught,” Gouveia wrote.
Think that can’t happen here?
Consider the Free State movement in New Hampshire which The Boston Globe’s Brian MacQuarrie wrote about in detail last September.
Some 6,000 libertarians from around the country moved to the Live-Free-Or-Die state over the past two decades. They co-opted some town governments but their hope is “to infiltrate New Hampshire government at all levels — from select boards to the State House — with the aim of dismantling it,” MacQuarrie wrote. The libertarians are now a force within the New Hampshire Republican party.
Massachusetts Republicans have also pushed a MAGA agenda but they were trounced in the November election, fortunately.
Or just read about what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican legislature have in mind for their state and others whether or not DeSantis becomes the Republican nominee for president in 2024.
Clearly, voting is more important than ever, starting at the local level, and newspapers will enable you to keep informed of threats to your freedom, liberals and conservatives alike.