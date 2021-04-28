The position of deputy police chief in Attleboro was created about a decade ago but never filled — until this month.
Mayor Paul Heroux, the appointing authority, swore in the new deputy chief on April 7. He is Timothy Cook Jr., formerly head of the detective division.
Cook was one of four lieutenants who vied for the position and was the top scorer on a Civil Service test. Police Chief Kyle Heagney recommended Cook for the post.
This is a good move, if not actually overdue. All but two area police departments, North Attleboro and Plainville, have appointed deputy police chiefs in the last few years, police reporter David Linton noted in his story about Cook’s swearing in. (North Attleboro Chief John Reilly is retiring in June and his replacement is expected to be named soon. Plainville has a small department with limited staffing due to budget constraints.)
Police work has changed dramatically over the past several years. The public’s expectations have been increasing with the focus on both evenhanded treatment of minorities and the handling of personal crises as social rather than criminal problems.
A new Massachusetts police reform bill was signed into law Dec. 31 by Gov. Charlie Baker. It raises the bar for police departments, including banning chokeholds, regulating crowd-control tactics and establishing a system of certifying and decertifying officers.
The legislation was negotiated by Baker and the leaders of the House and Senate last year, and not without controversy. The Massachusetts Coalition of Police successfully lobbied against changes to the qualified immunity protections from lawsuits that police officers have long had.
Meanwhile, the state Supreme Judicial Court declared last September that “the long history of race-based policing” in Massachusetts warranted its order to prohibit racial profiling and to broaden civil rights protections for victims who file suits.
Animating these changes are, of course, the instances of police violence against minorities that have been caught on video and led to ongoing protests in the streets by the Black Lives Matter movement.
The recent conviction of Derek Chauvin in the horrific murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis promises to bring further reforms across the country.
Such incidents could happen anywhere and police chiefs know it.
This can be seen, for instance, in the training that officers get today which emphasizes accountability, social justice and transparency, Attleboro Chief Heagney said when Cook was sworn in.
The most grievous incidents of police violence get the attention of national media, and rightly so. Politicians step in. Protests are staged. Charges are filed. And a community can be torn apart as citizens take sides.
It is the police chief who goes before the cameras and microphones to give the police account of the conflict and what has been done about it. Then their words are replayed before millions of people for days on end.
Certainly I hope nothing like that occurs locally. But still it could and it’s wise to be prepared, with a command structure that allows a considered and forthright explanation of events.
The real work will come beforehand in adaptation to the new expectations of police and what amounts to a changing of the guard as veteran officers leave their jobs and are replaced.
It is timely that in Attleboro a dozen officers who joined the department in the 1980s retired in the last few years and that more retirements are expected in the next few years, Linton reported.
Not so helpful is the hiring system in Attleboro which comes under Civil Service. Chief Heagney has six positions to fill. Civil Service determined 212 people were eligible to apply but only 15 signed up to be considered.
Heagney said he wants to hire more minorities and women and apparently there were few such candidates among the 15 who applied.
Interest in police work has declined nationally. Just when a new approach to policing is paramount it has become more challenging for police chiefs to implement reforms.
Filling the deputy chief’s position should be helpful in Attleboro, but just as important will be more training, for recruits and existing officers alike.
A big question now is whether Mayor Heroux and Chief Heagney should negotiate with the police union to withdraw from Civil Service, something North Attleboro did several years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.