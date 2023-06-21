The “defund the police” movement has apparently run its course. That’s good news for three reasons.
First, it was a misguided liberal cause to begin with. Second, it was an insult to police departments everywhere. Third, it was counterproductive, disrupting police work even as it led to important reforms that increased accountability in the way laws are enforced, especially against minorities.
This news story was in The New York Times, as liberal a newspaper as there is. (That ought to impress readers who complain the paper makes excuses for liberals and discounts conservatives.)
The story by Ernesto Londono ran June 16 and was headlined “How ‘Defund the Police’ Fizzled.”
It was tied to that day’s news that the Justice Department had released its findings in an investigation of the police department in Minneapolis, site of the infamous suffocation murder of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
The report could lead to a consent decree against the City of Minneapolis, putting the police department under federal supervision. This has been done in several other cities including Newark, Baltimore, Cleveland and New Orleans.
The “defund the police” movement flared up after the Floyd murder and Minneapolis, a Democratic city, even considered doing away with conventional policing.
But, the Times said, “the movement faltered in Minneapolis after activists failed to build broad support for a goal that lacked a clear definition, and an actionable plan.” A proposal to dismantle the police department emerged the following year but the referendum lost by 12 percentage points. Public safety was voters’ priority.
Minneapolis lost hundreds of police officers, a phenomenon well known to local police departments where retirements are frequent and chiefs have trouble recruiting new officers, then have to wait out their training periods before having them available for patrol duty.
Part of the staffing problem everywhere is officers fearing they will be faulted even when following the rules. Another part is officers being asked to be social workers or being assigned to schools for security. For good or bad, being a cop isn’t the same job it used to be.
In Boston, attempts to defund the police appear to be failing. The liberal and newly empowered City Council amended Mayor Michelle Wu’s budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The amendments notably included a cut in police spending, specifically $31 million in about $400 million for the department.
Wu notified the council she had rejected the cut. The council can override the veto and a vote could come June 28, but right now Wu has majority support, The Boston Globe reported. Despite the politics, Boston is not in danger of being investigated by the Justice Department.
Meanwhile, at the state level, Gov. Maura Healey has broken with tradition by proposing pardons for seven individuals for crimes committed years ago and for which they have accepted responsibility. The pardons require the approval of the Governor’s Council.
What’s significant about these pardons is that the governor is making them in the first year of her first term. Traditionally, governors wait until the end of their last term to issue pardons.
Former Gov. Charlie Baker recommended 15 pardons and three commutations in the last year of his last term and former Gov. Deval Patrick recommended four in his last weeks in office. Mitt Romney did not issue any pardons.
Healey has also promised to update the state’s clemency guidelines to make that process more timely, to address racial inequities, and to take into account poor decisions by adolescents and young adults.
Overall, efforts to defund the police are getting little traction, and that’s good news to most people.