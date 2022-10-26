Voting in the midterm elections is underway. It began Saturday with early voting by mail and other means. Ballots will be taken up to election day, Nov. 8.
Ballots vary by town. Candidates for statewide office appear on all ballots. Candidates for seats in the Legislature and some other contests vary by location. In the latter group is the fascinating Bristol County sheriff’s race.
Half The Sun Chronicle’s traditional circulation area is in Bristol County, and the mayor of Attleboro, Democrat Paul Heroux, is challenging the incumbent, Republican Thomas Hodgson.
Heroux is a liberal and not seeking another term as mayor. Hodgson is a conservative and outspoken backer of former President Trump. It is a big enough race to boost turnout in both the northern and southern ends of the county.
The Sun Chronicle, along with The Boston Globe and other media, are reporting the attacks and counterattacks of the candidates and their surrogates.
A few more state voting regulations to keep in mind: The early voting period ends Nov. 4. Nonvoters can register online up until Oct. 29. An application to vote by mail must reach the local election office by Nov. 1.
Polls on Election Day Nov. 8 will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots mailed within the United States must be postmarked Nov. 8 or earlier and arrive by Nov. 12.
All the regs are in a booklet mailed to registered voters by the secretary of state’s office.
In addition to the candidates on the ballot there is a raft of referendum questions which has led to big dollar campaign spending, including much advertising.
Question 1 is a proposal to increase taxes on income over $1 million. Question 2 is on regulation of dental insurance. Question 3 is on the expanded availability of licenses for the sale of alcohol beverages. Question 4 is about eligibility of immigrants to vote. The presence of referenda may boost turnout.
People love voting by mail. It was apparent from the primary election Sept. 6 which set the ballot for the general election. Nearly as many mailed ballots were received in cities and towns as were cast on or before Election Day.
Voting by mail is not strategic voting, something I’ve advocated. Waiting until Election Day allows you to take into account any last minute political developments.
But I’m convinced that no matter how people choose to vote that they will support the candidates who propose to make things better for the majority of people.
Turnout rises as elections become more significant. The turnout in the Massachusetts primary was only 22 percent, about the same as comparable elections in the past, according to the secretary of state’s office.
In the midterms it will probably be much higher. Projections are hard to come by, but the midterms of 2018 four years ago were 60 percent, the highest turnout percentage since 1994, according to the official tally.
And in the presidential year of 2024 it will be the highest of all, perhaps 75 percent or more. The turnout four years before was 76 percent with Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot.
In any case, turnout is likely to rise, especially if Trump gets the Republican nomination for president.
That means many people who hadn’t voted in this year’s elections will be voting then. The electorate will be more reflective of the populace, which is a good thing.