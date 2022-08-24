While I’m appalled at some of the things done by right-wingers it’s clear where the average Republican is coming from today.
Simply put, they’ve had all they can take and they’re going to act accordingly. Only a few crazies will act out physically. Millions may decide to act politically. I can’t say I blame them.
And they have the means to do it, Donald Trump. The former president has millions upon millions of voters behind him, and he’s not even on the ballot in the mid-term elections. Meanwhile, he has the whole Republican Party cowed.
I’m not going to flog this horse anymore. I just want to recount the ways average citizens have been the ones to pay the price of the major changes in society over the last few years.
I count the pandemic as the primary cause. That has had a domino effect with repercussions throughout the economy. I also blame the relentless rise of social media which more and more leads people of like mind to flock together.
So, what has the little guy endured? Here are some things that come to mind:
COVID-19 disrupted everyone’s life. Suddenly offices were closed by order of the federal government because bureaucrats thought a pandemic like the Spanish Flu of 1918 would sweep the country.
Of course, many businesses couldn’t survive. Think of all the restaurants that went under.
Big businesses not in the entertainment and travel industries decided they could outlast the shutdowns by having employees work from home. Some businesses survived and some didn’t. Some employees profited. Many didn’t.
The federal government rode to the rescue. How did that go? Here’s what The New York Times reported last week: “As the coronavirus shuttered businesses and forced people out of work, the federal government sent a flood of relief money into programs aimed at helping the newly unemployed and bolstering the economy ... But those dollars came with few strings and minimal oversight. The result: one of the largest frauds in American history, with billions of dollars stolen by thousands of people.”
Taxpayers will pay for that, either through the ballooning of national debt or drip by drip from inflation eroding pay. Some people are resentful.
There was more suffering and frustration to come from supply chain problems and profiteering amid cynical political rhetoric by politicians.
Then think of the health effects on families. The official pandemic death toll in the United States is 1 million (and in Massachusetts around 21,000), but many experts say it’s actually much higher because of underreporting.
Additional lives were lost indirectly because of postponed medical care. Deaths were attributed to unrelated diseases. Meanwhile, life expectancy fell because of the impact on the entire health care system. And that’s on top of the opioid crisis.
Thanks mostly to COVID-19 the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Don’t think people haven’t noticed that the establishment has made out while working stiffs have been the losers.
Looks like I’m out of space so I’m going to stop at the impact of COVID-19. Republicans will be happy to tell you more about your suffering, especially if they think it’ll prompt you to vote for them instead of Democrats.
If you do, I understand why.
Democrats have been so cocksure of themselves that they helped finance the campaigns of Trump acolytes in battleground states, thinking this would give them fatter election targets in November.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., warned against this. She was right, as we saw in some primary elections last week. Buckle up for a rough ride to the General Election.