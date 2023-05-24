Elections are getting a lot tougher to follow, and nowhere is this clearer than in Attleboro.
Basically, it’s the nationalization of politics that has been bubbling along and will come to a full boil in 2024 with the next election for president.
Voter turnout will be huge then as Democrats and Republicans battle to win the White House, control the House and Senate, control state legislatures and dictate appointments to the Supreme Court.
In Attleboro, a similar if quieter conflict is coming this year, mostly in the fall. Much is at stake in relative terms. That’s good for participatory democracy because voter turnout should be higher than usual.
In a way, the regular Attleboro election will be a harbinger of the national elections because it’s coming a year sooner. That’s standard in Massachusetts where most cities hold elections in the “off year.”
Attleboro politics has been heating up throughout this year, in fact going back to Mayor Paul Heroux’s decision not to serve out the final year of his term and instead run for Bristol County sheriff.
Heroux won that office in the November 2022 election and assumed office in January. That in turn necessitated a special election to fill the mayor’s position.
As is well known now, there was a two-stage process to pick the next mayor. First, city council President Jay DiLisio served as acting mayor between the time Heroux took office as sheriff and a special election was held on Feb. 28 to seat a mayor for the remainder of Heroux’s term.
DiLisio ran for the office and so did Cathleen DeSimone, an at-large member of the city council. She defeated DiLisio 49-42 percent, with two additional candidates splitting 9 percent of the vote.
DiLisio immediately declared his intention to run in this year’s election and DeSimone said she was running for a full term.
The upcoming election is considered high stakes because the candidates have different agendas and priorities.
Attleboro also has a history of re-electing incumbents for many terms. Whoever wins in November will likely have an advantage in future elections, though of course that’s not to say there couldn’t be a surprise or that an incumbent will decide not to seek re-election at some point, creating another free-for-all.
There are more twists and turns in this winding road. One is the fact that if there are more than two candidates for mayor there will be a preliminary election on Sept. 19. That’s only two-weeks after Labor Day, which means the campaign season will begin in August — or maybe it has already.
The other spark that’s come up this year is a special election for a single seat on the city council.
This is the at-large seat that DeSimone vacated to run for mayor. That election is June 6, only about two weeks away. Running for that seat is Timothy Barone, a former mayoral candidate; Laurie Sawyer, chair of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights; and Jonathan Taveres, a lawyer.
I’m not going to attempt to handicap that race either. But I will be following Attleboro politics closely.
I expect it will be a challenge for The Sun Chronicle to cover the local campaigns and pin down the candidates on sensitive national issues which have spread across the country, including to Massachusetts.
I’m hoping to see whether local candidates are Democrats or Republicans even though municipal elections are officially nonpartisan.
And I’d like to see how the cultural divide plays out in Attleboro in the year before the pivotal national elections in 2024.