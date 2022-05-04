Amidst the numerous stories on the home page of The Boston Globe was one headline that jumped out at me.
It read “Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII.” Not a proxy war with the West. Not an exchange of battlefield nukes. No, this was specifically World War III, the first such war since the U.S. dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan, ending World War II.
This Globe headline ran a week ago Tuesday. It sort of overshadowed Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. It took the thrill out of the Celtics’ sweep of its playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.
After all, what else matters if the superpowers are going to unleash their nuclear arms against each other?
Frankly, I think the Globe over-reached with that headline on an AP war roundup, which wasn’t explained until well down in the story.
The Sun Chronicle ran a different version of the same story, but to its credit not with the same kind of headline the Globe used (“‘Russia is failing’/Blinken sounds positive note as Ukraine rail, fuel targets hit far from eastern front,” Front Page, April 26).
I don’t know what kind of saber rattling will come this week but last week marked an escalation of war-time posturing by both sides.
The news media did energetically report this, and it was part of the AP stories. (The Globe did soften its story in an update, referring in the lead to “widening the war” rather than “provoking World War III.”)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — he’s the guy in the suit between the military brass in uniforms — said after a high-level trip to Ukraine that America wanted to see Russia so “weakened” that it couldn’t again invade a country next to the NATO alliance, The New York Times reported.
That, the Times analysis said, “was acknowledging a transformation of the conflict from a battle over control of Ukraine to one that pits Washington more directly against Moscow.”
That led to the response by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the risk of World War III. He went on to say that the threat of nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”
Whereas the U.S. and Russia are now circling each other over the delivery of high-powered weapons to Ukraine, it was actually President Joe Biden who introduced the World War III rhetoric into the mix.
It was in early March that Biden said he did not want to make the war a wider contest. “Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III, something we must strive to prevent,” he said.
Of course the stakes have increased greatly after two months of war and a successful stand made by Ukraine.
The under-manned country forced the Russian forces to retreat from the capital region around Kyiv and has been holding out in parts of the east despite Russia’s focus on this region with its large separatist population.
Russia gives the impression it would be satisfied with a lesser goal, whereas the U.S. has gone fully into proxy war mode — or that’s what Biden wants Putin to think, a strategy designed to actually bring about a ceasefire and an eventual end of the war.
It’s impossible to know what this week will bring and when peace will come.
We’ll probably see more threats, empty and otherwise, and more scare headlines.
But, please, let’s not talk anymore about World War III. I want to see the Celtics go all the way.