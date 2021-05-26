White privilege, I recently wrote, is something to acknowledge and think about. While I tried to make a case for that, I later thought more background might be helpful.
It’s obvious this is a sensitive subject that has been politicized in the extreme. It’s ironic how government figures and activists flog their opposing points or view in inflammatory language, then call for civility, peace and understanding.
No wonder the country is polarized.
I noted in my May 12 column — “Yes, I have white privilege” — that studies have shown many everyday white people have in fact never thought about white privilege. I acknowledged that was true of me until recent years. Looking back now I see white privilege was part of my upbringing and that it gave me advantages.
I also noted that it would help improve race relations if people didn’t turn every difference of opinion into an us-against-them battle. I thought in this time between elections that might just be possible.
So, here is some background that is intended to provide context only. The thinking is up to you.
Race is an amorphous social construct but one that is systemized by the U.S. Census Bureau which, by the way, has been counting and categorizing the population since 1790, just after ratification of the Constitution in 1788.
There are good, or at least logical reasons, for doing censuses. The counts affect myriad things, from benefits to civil rights to analyses of population density down to the smallest level.
Categories followed for 2020 were set out in 1997 by, of all things, the Office of Management and Budget.
There are defined categories of race. People — — not the government — say what category they belong to when they are enumerated in the census.
Then the data is crunched and taken into account in government, business and demographic studies. Consistency in data collection makes it possible to do apples to apples comparisons.
The categories in place, in the words of the Census Bureau, are:
White — A person having origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa.
Black or African American — A person having origins in any of the Black racial groups of Africa.
American Indian or Alaska Native — A person having origins in any of the original peoples of North and South America including Central America and who maintains tribal affiliation or community attachment.
Asian — A person having origins in any of the original peoples of the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian subcontinent including, for example, Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippine Islands, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander — A person having origins in the original peoples of Hawaii, Guam, Samoa, or other Pacific Islands.
A person can designate themselves as belonging to more than one category, or no category.
The point is that officially at least there is no such thing as absence of race which seems to be the understanding of some people.
Then the challenge for white people, still the great majority of the country’s population, is to reflect on what they feel about people of other races, whether these people are disadvantaged, and what if anything to do about it.
In the culture there is a broad and evolving range of beliefs about race, both as officially defined and popularly understood.
The shame is that the most extreme behavior, namely white supremacy, gets the spotlight while the general populace would just like to work toward greater equality on many levels, which has been the country’s shared history and its enduring strength.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.