Some problems seem intractable — until suddenly they’re not. Other problems seem intractable and stay that way — because the people causing them have too much at stake.
An example of the former is homelessness, a problem just about everywhere but worse in some places than others.
An example of the latter is the selling of nip bottles of liquor. That results in voluminous roadside trash, as is frequently lamented, but more seriously when it results in impaired driving.
The problem of homelessness in Attleboro has been pointed out many times in The Sun Chronicle in recent years. It has existed far longer, of course, but it drew more attention as the homeless encroached on downtown.
At the same time there was increased understanding of the causes of the problem, and what it would take to get homeless people off the street, namely shelters, counseling, treatment and job training.
Relief agencies and social service workers knew this but there was rarely money for such facilities and programs.
Political activism and a media spotlight have helped.
This was seen dramatically in Boston this year with an out-of-control homelessness problem near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, dubbed Mass. and Cass., at the edge of the South End.
Encampments were eventually cleared and some homeless were able to go to shelters. Others just went elsewhere, however. The problem in Boston has by no means been solved.
Likewise, efforts to provide housing and support will be ongoing in Attleboro. Agencies and public officials have been working for some time on creating a shelter with staffing.
The city got the latest good news recently with another influx of funding for a shelter at 150 Pleasant St. (“Attleboro shelter gets state grant for sober housing units,” Front Page, March 23.)
The $4 million project is ready to go. A one-story building will be torn down and replaced with a three-story shelter. There will be 22 studio apartments above 18 crisis beds.
The crisis beds are primarily for the drug addicted. There will be social workers on site around the clock. Attleboro state Rep. Jim Hawkins has been working with a number of agencies and city officials over the last three years to garner state funds and local permits. The shelter is not permanent housing. Those in the apartments usually stay a year or two while in recovery, then move on.
The nip bottle problem is not comparable to the homelessness problem. It could be solved quickly with legislative action.
The Legislature has a bill before it updating the state recycling law. It would raise the bottle deposit from 5 to 10 cents and add water and other containers in addition to nip bottles.
However, a bill to add nip bottles has been stalled for five years. Similarly last June the Attleboro City Council defeated a proposal by Mayor Paul Heroux to ban nips.
Liquor store owners pull out all the stops to defeat these efforts, and they have sway with state and municipal officials. Only five communities in Massachusetts, none in this area, have banned nips.
That could change when Mansfield voters take up a citizens’ petition at the May Town Meeting. It would ban the sale of nips as of next Jan. 1. (“Proposal would ban sale of nip bottles in Mansfield,” City & Town, March 24.)
The proponents say trash is their first concern and increased drunk driving their second.
Meanwhile, note there is no statewide ban on the horizon. The Legislature merely wants to add nips to the bottle bill. The liquor stores have won.