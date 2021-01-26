With the Biden administration dominating the news cycle; with the Senate girding for an impeachment trial; with many wondering just what Donald Trump will do for the next two years, there is still drama over the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Public officials aren’t going to let that go, lest they be accused of neglect after rioters invaded the seat of the legislative branch of government and put the lives of congressmen in danger. The breach of the Capitol was a wakeup call.
There has been no end of finger-pointing, and numerous investigations of security breakdowns are underway, but there has been little discussion about ultimate responsibility for what happened.
The key question is how far the investigation will be allowed to go. Specifically, will it reach House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Senate Majority Leader at the time, Mitch McConnell?
Pelosi, a Democrat from California, and McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, are the two most powerful members of their parties in their respective chambers.
After the riot both were quick to see that the House and Senate sergeants at arms left office. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned as well.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Sund said he asked the sergeants at arms, his superiors, for permission to request that the local National Guard force be placed on standby because he was alarmed by the number of protestors coming into Washington. This was before the riot.
The sergeants at arms turned him down and that was only the first of six times he said he asked in advance for military or police backup.
When the rioting began he said he asked for backup five more times, but by then it was too late to prevent the takeover of the Capitol.
The pro-Trump protestors far outnumbered the officers of the Capitol Police at the scene and the most militant demonstrators overwhelmed the defensive force despite the heroics of some officers.
When Sund’s first request for backup was denied he said he was told to ask House leaders for permission to line up reinforcements, according to the Post.
At this point aides to “top Congressional leaders” got involved, followed by a plethora of military, Secret Service, D.C. officials, Park Police and the FBI to secure the Capitol building, protect the legislators and eject the rioters, the Post said.
Over the years there have been several breakdowns in security at the Capitol, including unattended guns left in bathrooms by officers assigned to protect McConnell and a previous House speaker, Rep. John Boehner, according to a followup story in the Post.
Congress could have enacted reforms back when such scandals occurred but didn’t. And since the head of the majority party in each chamber sets the agenda for what Congress does and doesn’t do, those legislators should be held responsible, even if it’s in name only.
Pelosi, who turns 81 on March 26, has said she will continue as speaker for at least this term. The new majority leader of the Senate is Democrat Chuck Schumer, 70, of New York. He will not be giving up his post either.
McConnell, who was re-elected in November and remains head of the Republican caucus in the Senate, turns 79 on Feb. 20.
Just how serious the security breakdown was on Jan. 6 is shown in the militarized inaugural ceremonies held for President Biden last week.
Now reforms must follow so nothing remotely like the assault ever occurs again and the people ultimately responsible are held accountable. And the sooner there is a new generation of leadership in Congress the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.