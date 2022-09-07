It’s the day after the primary election in Massachusetts and many other places and I’d love to be writing about the results.
Unfortunately deadlines dictate that I write today’s column last week, so I’m writing about my favorite page in The Sun Chronicle. Actually my second favorite. My No. 1 favorite is the obituary page any time I’m not on it but also when there’s nobody’s name there that I recognize.
After the obit page my favorite page is this one, the Opinion page. I think it’s great when the page contains letters from partisans who do their own research and challenge those who write from the opposite point of view.
They’re taking the time to respond and help keep the political dialogue going. A couple weeks ago there was a particular Opinion page that caught my eye.
It had a good sampling of letters from people with diametrically opposed viewpoints, plus a guest column by a local person who I believe is a new contributor. I hope he keeps writing.
This particular Opinion page, which appeared in the Aug. 16 edition, also carried an unusual column, one picked out by Executive Editor Craig Borges or one of his backups.
The headline on the column was, “Do we make wrong assumptions about news coverage?” My mental answer was, do we ever.
The author was Sandy Goldberg, a philosophy professor at Northwestern University. The column first appeared in The Chicago Tribune. Yes, you’ll find opinion pieces from all over the world in The Sun Chronicle, curated for you by the local staff.
His point was that just because you don’t see a topic covered in the papers doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening.
He gave several examples. One I liked was the absence of news about the known health risks of COVID-19 early in the pandemic. The experts didn’t know, so all kinds of theories were bandied about.
Understandably some people assumed the virus wasn’t harmful and ended up sick or spreading the disease.
Goldberg identified several phenomena at work:
— The decline in the number of news outlets.
— The tendency of news consumers to get their news from ideologically opposed sources.
— The rise of “fake news” which not only leads readers to choose sides but forcing them to “distinguish true reports from false ones.”
— The human tendency to connect how readily something that comes to mind with “how likely it is to be true or common.”
Goldberg calls these things the “no news shortcut,” concluding, “Our faulty expectations of coverage can lead us to feel highly confident in matters on which we are badly mistaken.”
I don’t dispute any of this but I drew another conclusion — that readers of The Sun Chronicle are exceedingly fortunate.
Not only do they still have a local newspaper, they have one with a range of opinions from people who think for themselves. I refer to the letters to the editor, the local guest columns, and the regular columns provided by present and former staffers.
It is because there is good local news coverage that there is something to comment on. Gathering the news is difficult today because the people creating the news are more and more the providers of the news, police departments dealing with local crime, for example.
The stories can only go so far, and they’re not as timely as they once were when there were bigger news staffs.
This requires something special, patience. Readers, you can be sure that eventually the whole story will come out. Stay the course.