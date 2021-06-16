Democrats control the White House and both houses of Congress — so why does it seem like Republicans are winning?
And not just winning politically but broadly at the cultural level. Maybe it’s the drumbeat of headlines about the counter-offensive against modern society.
But let’s start at the top, with the Supreme Court.
Thanks to the ticking of the clock, the lifetime appointments made by former president Donald Trump, and power politics in the Senate last term, conservatives enjoy a 6-3 majority on the court.
June is the time when most of the court’s rulings come out. There are few major cases, but Democrats are anxious about some pending rulings. They also worry about the court laying the groundwork for bigger cases in coming years.
In Washington, Republicans are putting their continued faith in Donald Trump, convinced this is key to their performance in next year’s midterm elections.
This has Democrats running scared, even with Joe Biden in the White House.
You know Democrats are nervous when their allies in the media are talking about a conservative juggernaut and an existential threat to democracy.
Here are just some of the reasons conservatives are smiling:
They have a built-in advantage in the 2022 midterms that will likely enable the GOP to take back the House, which will hobble Biden for the last two years of his term. Republicans could also win the Senate. This is why Democrats are trying to push through votes on the Biden agenda as quickly as possible.
Biden is actually vulnerable this year since the Senate is tied 50-50. Anticipated votes are precisely calculated because moderate Republicans and conservative Democrats have outsize power.
In the Senate Republicans can invoke the filibuster, as they did to block an independent investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
At the state level, Republicans in conservative areas are aggressively trying to restrict voting rights in ways that will depress Democratic turnout and boost their own. Likewise, many Republican state legislatures will do their post-2020 redistricting to maximize election of conservative House members. Because of shifts in population this will pay off for Republicans through the entire decade and probably beyond.
Republicans have concluded that the party’s base is secure at the local, state and national level because a large chunk of conservative voters identify with Trump and get their political information mostly from Fox News, screening out the rest. Republicans aren’t going to win reliably blue states like Massachusetts in 2024, but they don’t have to with just a few swing states determining the outcome of the presidential race in the Electoral College.
Politics aside, conservatives have to be cheered by the backlash against progressive policies and court decisions going back many years which are again being pushed by the short-calendar Biden White House and barely Democratic Congress.
To name the usual irritants, there’s Black Lives Matter, fear of gun seizures, police pullback in big cities, immigration, LGBTQ, cancel culture, critical race theory and the relentless mocking of rural folk in the mainstream media, which in turn is seized upon by Fox News and transmitted to a hungry nationwide audience.
All this has been exacerbated by the flaunting of white power, near-weekly mass shootings and the pandemic which has many people on edge, even if masks are off for the summer. Did I miss anything?
Yes, politics and culture could see another 180-degree turn back to the days of Donald Trump — unless there’s a big turnout of Democrats and moderate independents in 2022 and 2024.
