The Boston Globe is a reporters’ paper. The Washington Post is a paper for a company town. The Wall Street Journal is a business person’s paper. The New York Times is THE authority on public policy and government all over the world.
And The Sun Chronicle is — well ultimately that’s up to you, isn’t it.
Every newspaper has its speciality. It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize that, but now I’m pretty confident I can spot what each one is good at and not so good at.
I got to thinking about this when The New York Times decided to run a story about The Washington Post, specifically Post owner Jeff Bezos attending a newsroom meeting. These are daily gatherings of top editors and reporters to discuss upcoming stories and such things as readership trends. Bezos had not attended a newsroom meeting in over a year, nor would you expect an absentee owner to do so.
Newspapers run stories about other newspapers, including their competitors.
Stories regularly appear in the Times, Post and Wall Street Journal about Boston, for instance. Sometimes the Globe has had the same story; sometimes not.
When I saw the prime New York paper writing about the prime Washington paper and its owner I did wonder just what was going on.
This particular newsroom meeting came on Jan. 19 and the Times got its story in the paper the same day. I did not come across a story in the Post about itself and Bezos’s visit.
Bezos told the gathered group of journalists that he was there to listen, and that’s about all he said to them. Then he went into a meeting in a glass-walled room with his publisher, Fred Ryan, and Ryan’s top editor, Sally Buzbee. Nobody knows what he said to them.
Naturally there is wide interest in whatever Jeff Bezos does. He is the founder of Amazon and as the Times put it he is “one of the world’s richest people.”
Reporters had every reason to be concerned.
The month before Publisher Ryan had informed the staff that there would be layoffs. The Times followed up with a story last week (Jan. 24) that Executive Editor Buzbee notified staff that 20 people from the newsroom had been laid off and 30 open positions would not be filled.
It was 10 years ago this year that Bezos bought the Post when newspapers everywhere were foundering. He poured money into the paper, building up its editorial staff, enabling top editors to broaden their coverage and incorporate the technologies of the day.
He took a chance on a risky investment.
It has paid off for him because the Post is the second most important paper in the country, helping to drive the national coverage of politics and government.
He’s a hero, not a villain, in my book.
When I said the Post is a company-town paper I was referring to the prime local industry, which revolves around government. Being based in the home of the federal bureaucracy is tremendously important in this day of clashes between left and right.
The New York Times operates at another level and being based in the world’s financial center is part of its strength.
It’s logical that the nation’s prime business paper, The Wall Street Journal, is based in New York, too.
If you’re a thoughtful Republican you’d be comfortable being a regular reader of the WSJ.
That leaves The Sun Chronicle. It, too, has an absentee owner and a benign one at that. It’s the right kind of paper for the Greater Attleboro area, as many readers have noted on this page.
Here’s hoping it’s around for a long time.