About a month ago I encouraged people to get out and vote, specifically voting on primary Election Day, Sept. 6.
That way they could take into account the latest political developments. Then voting strategically to advance the causes or views the voter espoused.
I know this sounds wonky, and now it’s clear my advice did not exactly resonate with the populace.
Voter turnout on Election Day was sparse at best. Yes it was raining heavily. The Greater Attleboro area got 2 to 5 inches that day.
But there was a bigger factor. That was the ability of voters to cast their ballots in advance, typically by mail.
Voting by mail is a great convenience. No excuse required as in the old days. It’s more private. It’s done individually by the voter not, for instance, by couples voting in person on the same day.
But voting by mail is tricky. You have to request a ballot well in advance.
You get the ballot back in the mail with instructions on where and when you can vote.
Your ballot won’t be the same as everyone else’s because not all the races are statewide.
There are primary races in state House and Senate districts and also in counties. (The Sun Chronicle circulation area is split between Bristol and Norfolk counties.)
It turned out many people voted early and by mail. They didn’t know it was going to rain cats and dogs on Election Day. They were conscientious enough to vote, but the convenience was clearly more important to them than any last-minute political developments.
Elections officials in many communities said early voting — by mail and in person — represented nearly half the votes cast, Sun Chronicle staff writer Tom Reilly reported. (“It was a crazy day,” Page A1, Sept. 8)
Some voters were so casual about voting that their mail-in ballots didn’t arrive in time to be counted.
Attleboro Election Office Administrator Leslie M. Veiga told reporter George W. Rhodes that the Postal Service delivered some ballots on Thursday of last week, two days after Election Day and therefore could not be counted. (“Dozens of primary ballots in Attleboro rejected for being late,” Page A1, Sept. 9)
The ballots bore a Providence postmark date of Wednesday or Thursday, Veiga said. The deadline for receiving the ballots was 8 p.m. Sept 6.
Another way voters get tripped up by election laws is in neglecting to sign the ballot envelope.
There are explicit instructions about this from the Secretary of State’s office in the voting materials, but it’s a step some voters miss.
The signature is required to certify that the ballot goes to the right polling place. The ballot itself, just like all ballots, isn’t signed to protect the voter’s anonymity. The envelope and ballots are separated before the ballot is recorded.
In the end the turnout was modest. It ranged between 9 percent in Rehoboth and 28 percent in Norfolk. Other than the high and low showings, turnout ran around 20 percent. That’s comparable to town meeting turnout, certainly not impressive.
The reason is not hard to fathom. This was a primary, after all. Communities with a high turnout rate generally have a significant local aspect to the races, just as turnouts at town meeting are high when there are big issues at stake.
Turnout will be higher for the general election (Nov. 8) and higher still in the next presidential election (2024).
That’s when strategic voting will come into play, for real. Best to wait for Election Day.