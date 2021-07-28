I think I could be an activist. I know I couldn’t be a politician. I prefer to be something else — something entirely different.
Being an activist requires too much of a commitment for me. Being a politician involves never-ending compromise, not that I could get elected to anything in the first place.
No, I prefer to be an observer and I try to look at an issue from different points of view. I like to think there are many others who feel the same way. In past times perhaps that was true. Today I have my doubts.
Consider vaccination mandates, the social and political issue that seems to be dominating the news this summer. Mandates are being proposed in various place and various settings, schools for instance, as a public health matter.
They are being opposed in other places where the powers that be prohibit requiring vaccinations as an infringement on personal freedom.
You can read all about that most anywhere. You can find the opposing viewpoint in many places, too. It just depends on your tolerance for news that doesn’t coincide with your feelings on the issue.
What concerns me is the ever-swelling intensity of conflict between people and organizations on each side. More people seem to be turning into activists, to the point they are sorting themselves out based on a basket of issues, from global warming to teaching in the schools.
Couple that with the ubiquitous means to espouse those views personally via cell phone and social media.
Then there’s the rise of rightwing influencers who have tapped into a wellspring of resentment that many people have about being told what to do by some authority.
Compare that to the former dominance of mainstream media which was and is allied with the establishment. Government was assumed to be the province of the elite. Today, that premise is constantly challenged.
To the ordinary citizen politics is now spelled p-o-i-s-o-n. You’ve noticed how old the establishment is getting. There’s a new generation of power seekers. But there are also many younger people who might have gone into politics in the past who are now staying away.
Perhaps you noticed that there’s an organized effort to get Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Republican, out of office but as yet, no actual Democratic opponent for the 2022 election.
This phenomenon has filtered down to local boards that weren’t typically or at least openly politicized. Today potential candidates are asking themselves whether they and their families can tolerate the anonymous attacks that come on social media.
In Wrentham there’s even a vacancy on the elementary school committee that will have to be filled by appointment.
Then there’s the uncertainty of where the country is going. Given the way electoral politics works, the nation is about evenly divided between left and right — far left and far right in fact.
That’s how the presidency went to Donald Trump in 2016, then swung to Joe Biden in 2020 and could conceivably swing back to Trump in 2024 (or more likely a Trump imitator).
Of course there have been dramatic swings in national power before. But today more people understand how important that power is to their place in the world.
I take some consolation in knowing that most people are busy with their own lives and not that politically minded between big elections.
It’s the independents who end up deciding who wins, which was the case with Biden.
As for vaccination mandates, we’re just going to have to wait awhile, since the health issues are unsettled. You’ll have to be content with dueling headlines for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.