Since this year’s midterm elections are over perhaps you were thinking there would be a break in political news for awhile.
Sorry, that’s not going to happen. You can see it in the newspapers now, even right before Christmas and New Year’s.
If you live in Attleboro you’re triply affected. There’s an open seat for mayor; state government will be entirely in the hands of Democrats for the first time in years, and federal campaigns for Congress and president are ramping up for the 2024 primaries and general election.
There are other local offices at stake that will affect all Sun Chronicle area towns to one degree or another.
Is this a blessing or a curse? I, for one, am looking forward to the political back and forth. Others, I know, are not thrilled. If you’re in the latter group I will have a suggestion about how to cope with this. For starters, don’t cancel your paper.
First, a reality check.
Politicians act like everyone is on the edge of their seat when in fact they know full well that’s not the case.
Two years ago the Knight Foundation did a study that determined “in 2016 nearly 100 million eligible Americans did not cast a vote for president, representing 43 percent of the eligible voting-age population.”
That, of course, was the year Donald Trump was elected.
You might want to reread that quote, because there’s no wiggle room in their conclusion. Almost half the population was so disengaged with the race between Trump and Hillary Clinton that they couldn’t be bothered to register to vote, go to the polls, or if they did vote (either on Election Day or before) to cast a ballot for a presidential candidate.
It’s also worth remembering Clinton won the popular vote but Trump won the presidency in the Electoral College.
Knight felt this report, which they titled The 100 Million Project, was powerful enough to revisit the matter this year — twice.
In the first update from last February they concluded “fewer Americans are paying attention to national news now than at any time since early 2018.” This was two years into Joe Biden’s presidential term and after the worst of the pandemic was over.
In the second update, in November just before the midterm elections, Knight reported that “most Americans don’t think they’ll be misled by election disinformation — but they worry that others might fall victim to it.”
Again, this is not a revelation to people running for office. Those competing in battleground states will use whatever tools they have to get their supporters to the polls. You can see that in the headlines every day.
So, what’s a person to do?
Well, if you are drawn to politics you might get personally involved because the stakes are definitely going to be high for the next several years.
If you want a break from politics I would say take one. Life is complicated enough as it is and as the Knight Foundation showed you’ll have plenty of company.
When 2024 draws closer you’ll probably find yourself paying attention to the political candidates as well as what’s happening to women’s rights and the war in Ukraine, to name two very big issues.
And consider there are plenty of other things to read in the newspapers, especially this one.
The Sun Chronicle is covering everything that’s happening in your community, from crime, to sports, to good works by people you probably know or know of.