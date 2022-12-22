The debacle with crypto currency is the financial scandal of the moment, something akin to a Ponzi scheme.
In light of that I thought Sun Chronicle readers might like to know there was a classic Ponzi right here in the Attleboros in the 1970s. There were two perpetrators and numerous victims who invested hundreds of thousands of dollars only to discover they had put themselves in financial jeopardy.
Such scams are not rare, but a true Ponzi is, well, breathtaking. Once it is exposed the investors kick themselves and other people ask how could they have been so dumb.
I know of this because former Opinion Page editor Mark Flanagan and I covered the story.
I am not going to name the perpetrators. My main purpose in writing is to warn people about falling for scams.
I also don’t know what ultimately happened to the people involved — the scammers and the scammed — and figure they deserve some privacy 45 years after the fact.
The information came from government and legal sources, all on the record. This was not an undercover newspaper investigation based on anonymous sources. It was reporting of events that were the result of a victim’s complaint to government authorities which took formal action.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, a federal agency, announced in 1977 that a complaint had been filed against two men, a North Attleboro accountant and real estate broker and a Seekonk businessman. They were the general partners of a realty investment company.
Two years later the SEC, working with the state Securities Division, a court-appointed receiver and a federal judge who commissioned an audit of the real estate company’s investments, shut down the operation.
Those investments were calculated at $1,928,250, which in today’s dollars would be about $8 million. They included various commercial projects and a local golf course that was to be ringed with houses.
The investments were generating about 3 percent in profits but the investors, called limited partners, were promised annual returns of 11 percent. The 11 percent dividends were being paid out monthly as promised, but half the money was coming from capital.
That could not be sustained, the investigators said. The practical effect was for early investors to get their dividends at the expense of later investors. These were people who were putting their retirement funds into the realty company, jeopardizing their financial security.
The company paid the promised dividend for three and a half years, ending in 1977 when it was put into receivership. Then the assets were locked up by the government for two years, which is when The Sun Chronicle tackled the story.
The accountant and his partner appeared not to fully understand this, or believed too much in their ability to generate spectacular profits. They and their relatives poured their own money into the real estate company, investments of several hundred thousand dollars.
The general partners agreed to an injunction halting their operation. They were not criminally charged and they did not have to pay civil penalties.
The limited partners, however, lost some of their investments as the company’s holdings were liquidated. The assets were also used to pay the receiver, a Providence attorney, for handling the company’s operations for two years.
The original Ponzi scheme is named after Charles Ponzi of Boston who promised investors up to 50 percent returns. He was using new money to pay early investors, which caused a massive bank run in 1920.
Another classic Ponzi scheme was perpetrated by Bernie Madoff, a New York financier. His investors lost $20 billion and he was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering.
Today we have scandals involving crypto currencies such as Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, and Elon Musk whose financial machinations have roiled FTX and Twitter.
They all fooled big time people, including quarterback Tom Brady, who promoted FTX. Meanwhile, the little people pay the price of not looking out for themselves and their money. A word to the wise.