The last primaries before the General Election Nov. 8 occurred last week. You probably noticed this because two of the primaries were in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and got coverage in local and regional media.
The fact that the primary season has passed and it’s seven weeks until the General does not mean there will be a seven-week break in political coverage. It’s just that the nature of the coverage will change.
Take polling, for example. Where before prospective voters were asked to state their preference for generic candidates — a choice of simply a nominal Republican or Democratic candidate in a hypothetical race. Sounds bizarre but candidates and their staffs pour over these tea leaves.
Now there will be polls asking prospective voters if they prefer this specific candidate to that specific candidate in this particular race in one or another critical state that could decide which party has control of the House or Senate for the next two years.
That’s meat on the bone — if you’re really into politics. But what if you’re not? Yes, political interest will grow as the General Election draws near, but I believe there’s an effective cap on that.
And that’s a good thing, in my opinion.
As I mentioned last week, turnout was disappointingly low for the primary except where there were races that tapped into the fever over the political direction of the country.
An example locally was the race between Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux and Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Heroux is a liberal who is not seeking re-election as mayor. Hodgson is a MAGA-style conservative backed by Donald Trump.
Heroux probably wouldn’t have made it past the primary if there hadn’t been two other Democratic candidates on the ballot. They’re from the Fall River-New Bedford end of Bristol County. Together these candidates got 25,224 votes. Heroux won the primary with 18,095 votes.
I’m looking forward to a classic down-and-dirty campaign between these two articulate, self-assured candidates for sheriff.
Heroux is likely to demand a debate in the southern end of the county. Hodgson may try to freeze him out, or perhaps put on a Trump-worthy debate performance, thinking he can intimidate Heroux.
Don’t bet on it. Anyway, it’s the race to watch for people in the northern end of the county which includes half The Sun Chronicle traditional circulation area.
In Rhode Island there were important primary races for governor, a U.S. House seat and Providence mayor among other contests on the ballot.
In Massachusetts a hard-right candidate, Geoff Diehl, will be challenging Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey. That’s a lost cause in liberal Massachusetts, or is it?
Watch for the parties to send round after round of big-name surrogates to New England. Sun Chronicle readers can look forward to steady coverage of politics from now to the election.
There will also be increased coverage of local news, particularly now that community events are returning everywhere and people are going out in droves. (I saw a dozen people waiting a half hour to get into a popular restaurant in Wrentham the other day.)
The post-pandemic new normal is here and will steal some of the political thunder.
Since the stakes are especially high for this particular election, I believe in the end there will be an overwhelming repudiation of Trump and the Republican Party.
That’s going to be most satisfying. More about that to come closer to Election Day.