How would you like it if your newspaper — this one — decided not to run the comments of Republican officials and party leaders? The rationale would be that the statements were nothing more than propaganda that threatened democracy. Would that be a good enough reason?
I suspect you would not feel well served by The Sun Chronicle.
But that’s exactly what was advocated in a syndicated column last week (”It’s not partisan for the media to expose GOP’s lies,” Opinion page, June 10).
The column came from Kurt Bardella who was identified as an adviser to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He also worked for Republicans in the past and is a regular commentator on television and social media. He’s apparently based in Los Angeles.
That’s a long way from Attleboro and his proposal is a long way from The Sun Chronicle’s actual practice of reporting the actions and statements of both political parties evenhandedly, thanks to The Associated Press and editors’ decisions on news play.
Bardella calls this “both-sides-ism.” That description is not new. It has been deplored since the rise of Donald Trump because, frankly, the former president was so successful in building up the Republican Party by nefarious means.
You have been following the House committee’s hearings on the riot at the Capitol building when Trump and his followers tried to prevent Joe Biden’s election in 2020 from being certified by Congress, right?
All through his term when Trump was called for catering to the worst instincts of his base he would double down. One outrageous statement would lead to another and another.
The phenomenon took root in the South and Midwest, but popped up in various places across the country, including Massachusetts with its Trumpified Republican Party organization.
“For reasons that I cannot explain,” Bardella wrote, “there are those in the establishment media world who still cling to the notion that Democrats and Republicans represent two different-but-equal sides of the same coin.”
He then goes on to contend it is not partisan to deplore “the litany of lies advanced every day by the Republican Party,” “the embrace of extremism” driving GOP policy-making, and similar sins. “Democracy is in a death spiral,” he maintained.
All this is, no doubt, music to Democrats’ ears, but it really has nothing to do with how the media does its job, even when being accused of being “launderers for the GOP’s lies.”
Instead the media should effectively blackball Republicans and not give them the oxygen of TV and online exposure, Bardella said. Really?
The media is definitely not going to take this advice, even if editors happen to think that Biden is no Donald Trump. It would wipe out their credibility and end up being counterproductive.
Readership would fall as Republicans and Democrats would both conclude they could not trust that they were getting the full story. They would feel as if they were being manipulated by the media and were incapable of drawing their own conclusions about which party was acting in the country’s best interest. Case closed.
There was one good thing, however, about this syndicated column appearing in The Sun Chronicle.
It illustrated the newspaper’s philosophy of opening its Opinion pages to readers of all persuasions and encouraging debate between left and right on local, state and national issues.
Politics, meanwhile, is played straight down the middle on the news pages.