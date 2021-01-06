A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the country could be seen as falling into two distinct groups (“When a few have the megaphone,” Opinion, Dec. 8). I was referring not to Democrats and Republicans, but instead those who are close followers of politics and those who follow politics casually if at all.
It’s easy to get the impression from the ongoing dominance of political news that the whole country is made up of fierce partisans, either left or right, and blocs of huge size.
A more meaningful portrayal of the country is as a divide between political devotees and those simply not that into politics.
I referred before to a study by two political science professors from Stony Brook University in New York who wrote a column for The New York Times. Their conclusion: The politically engaged make up at most 15 to 20 percent of the population, while the disengaged make up 80 to 85 percent.
Their portrayal reminded me why politics is the way it is.
The major newspapers and TV news shows are devoted to the campaigns, the elections and the fallout.
No doubt a good portion of the population wanted to know which side was up or down, especially as the election drew near.
Pundits were happy to oblige even if they were essentially guessing, but at the same time there logically would not be anything close to a majority of people reading their columns or closely following the opinion leaders, both conservative and liberal.
Editors produce exhaustive campaign coverage mainly for the political class, the politically engaged.
The fact that the bulk of the voting-age population is not, shall we say, tuned in explains why political partisans go to such lengths to persuade potential voters to support their side when it comes time to vote.
And that reminded me why so much effort and money is poured into crafting and conveying political messages in simple (but colorful) terms intended to reach the people who are focused on their daily lives, not the campaigns.
It’s more obvious than ever that every candidate statement is vetted by public relations people and every public appearance is intended to be symbolic and strategic.
In 2020, Democrats were divided over whether it was worth trying to persuade dedicated supporters of Donald Trump to vote for Joe Biden.
Some said it was a waste of time. Others argued it was worth doing to try to build support in certain areas, such as the suburbs, where a small advantage could (and did) have a big payoff.
Republicans were less conflicted, trying to boost turnout in areas where they had a strong base.
Despite his character flaws, Trump tapped into the frustrations and insecurities of the portion of the population that has suffered the most from inequality.
That won him the White House four years ago and, in my opinion, would have won him the White House again had he not zigged when he should have zagged on the coronavirus.
Those potential voters are still out there even if they’re not following politics closely between elections, and Trump hasn’t given up on somehow leveraging that base over the next four years.
Joe Biden will have to take that into account for at least the first two years of his presidency. Then we’ll be back to more shambolic politicking in 2024. Count on it.
