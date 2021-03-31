I was cleaning out some bookshelves and came across the 9/11 Commission Report. I got the hardcover book long ago but never read it. Good intentions and all.
Maybe it’s time to read it now, I thought. The 20th anniversary of possibly the single worst day in the country’s history is coming up this year. I really should know more about it, especially with the official accounting having been completed back in 2004.
But before I opened the 661-page book I got to thinking. Just how reliable is the report? Did the report itself pass muster?
Turns out the report was severely criticized and some of its conclusions disputed.
That has implications for the current investigation of possibly the second worst day in the country’s history — the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
That investigation is really just getting started. At the same time fresh insights into what happened are being reported.
The New York Times has periodically presented mini-documentaries combining the publicly available videos of the storming of the Capitol and deep reporting identifying some of the most violent participants, including leaders of the rightwing groups Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.
Recently it produced one of these reports using police radio communications to show how riot control efforts failed for lack of manpower and backup.
The Capitol Police were clearly overwhelmed. Preventing occupation of the seat of U.S. government was impossible, given the underestimate of the threat including the sheer size of the planned protest against certification of the election of President Joe Biden.
The Justice Department has charged some 400 people, but only about 10 percent were for conspiracies involving the far right groups, the acting federal prosecutor, Michael Sherwin, recently told “60 Minutes.”
The investigation has miles to go and only when it is complete will trials be held on the most serious charges.
Then after the trials will come a formal report on the assault on police and invasion of the Capitol.
Meanwhile, the political conflict over the riot will continue, of course coloring the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.
Examination of former President Donald Trump’s role in the incident is part of the investigation. “Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege,” Sherwin said.
With Trump biding his time until the next national elections and Congress under the spotlight as well, everything is in flux. These are events best followed in real time.
As for the 9/11 Commission Report, I got what I needed from the Internet. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon building near Washington, D.C., were deadly and devastating to the United States’ position in the world.
Criticism of the report came from many quarters as it no doubt will after the investigation is done on the Washington insurrection.
We already know that there were warnings about the potential for a full-scale assault on the Capitol and that reinforcements did not arrive until it was too late. Lives were lost and government leaders had to flee the attackers.
I will try to keep up with this tragedy to a degree I didn’t after 9/11. Rather than revisit that debacle via an old book I’ll follow the retrospective coverage around the 20th anniversary in September.
And I’ll donate the 9/11 Commission Report to the library.
