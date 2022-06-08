It seems to me that people on the right don’t take politics seriously, while conservative politicians are deadly serious.
This drives people on the left crazy. It’s more than ironic. I don’t think the leftists can change things. And the more frustrated the left gets the better the right likes it.
Hence we end up with a certain amount of buffoonery and craziness in the streets.
Take the Let’s Go Brandon store in North Attleboro, for instance. The all-things-Trump store sells props for public display — on cars and lawns, for example, and to wear or carry in demonstrations, should the occasion arise.
Meanwhile, liberal media pundits are beside themselves because they’re not getting through to Republican voters, and, gasp, the elections are less than six months away. Their reasoned and carefully crafted arguments are dismissed out of hand as Democratic propaganda.
Or their words fall on deaf ears. Their intended audience is in fact tuning them out and tuning in Fox News where commentators blithely spew deceptive information and exploit cultural divides.
The result is a panoply of issues where others provide the talking points and tactics for political debate. It seems more like a script for a movie than real life.
As for the conservative politicians they truly have an agenda — namely turning out a big enough vote to prevail in the 10 or so toss-up states that will determine which party controls the House for the next two years. (The filibuster rule puts Senate control out of reach of either party.)
Democrats, I think, play into Republican hands on the issue of the moment, at least as of last week. That’s gun control. (Sorry Ukraine War, a stalemate is boring.)
On gun control we had the well-justified condemnation of the racist attack in Buffalo (May 14; 10 people killed) and the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, (May 24; 21 people killed) by teenage males with automatic weapons.
The massacres deserved every inch of coverage they got but then the media picked up on the fact that there are mass shootings all the time.
These have been arbitrarily defined as shootings in which four or more people are killed or wounded, excluding the shooter.
Statistics are kept and publicized by an organization called Gun Violence Archive. The shootings come at a rate greater than one a day, 693 last year and 611 in 2020, the media reported.
Two thoughts come to mind. Why does this single group get to define what is and isn’t a mass shooting? Is anyone surprised that there is such a toll from gun violence when the nation is awash in guns of all kinds? (The U.S. has 46 percent of the world’s civilian-owned guns, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Switzerland-based group.)
The toll of mass shootings is bad enough to warrant much greater gun control but culturally and politically that’s a distant hope today.
Governments limit gun ownership around the world while the United States has the Second Amendment to the Constitution and many legislatures that are relaxing, instead of tightening, gun laws.
Republican politicians naturally are pandering to their base, defending their opposition to gun control with specious arguments because this, like so many issues, is a dividing line for voters.
But only the most engaged Republican voters are questioning whether there should be so many guns in circulation, especially the automatic weapons that are used in the most horrific mass shootings.
Let’s get serious.