The very day after the horrific killing of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school there was a report of an active shooter at a local school (“False school report at Foxboro charter,” Front Page, May 26).
While there were no signs of a shooter, school authorities and police couldn’t know that for sure and responded accordingly. The incident was deemed “false” only when it was over.
This was about 1:30 p.m. at Foxboro Regional Charter School off Route 140 last Wednesday. The school went into lockdown and police flooded the area. The school was searched room by room.
Word quickly spread and some parents drove to the school. One said children were in the dark, holding hands. Some started to pray. Some made a video, saying, “I love you Mom, if I don’t make it back,” the parent said.
The Sun Chronicle was all over the story in the sense reporters were already seeking reaction areawide to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. There were three bylines on the Foxboro sidebar.
What struck me was the candid descriptions of the trauma suffered by the children at Foxboro Charter, some the same age as the victims in Texas.
“Another mother said her child told her some students were wetting their pants out of fear, and one of her children thought she was going to get shot and would never see her mother again. When they reunited after the school bus dropped them off, the mom said the children were crying and ran to her.”
Even before the incident at the charter school, parents throughout the area were concerned and outspoken.
One parent, Ketta Fredette, posted on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page, “I want to see more policemen out on patrol.”
Another, Judy Limpus Heath, said, “When is enough actually enough? How many children have to die before they put controls in place to stop the gun violence?”
Police were well aware of the fears of children, teachers and parents.
Wednesday morning, before the incident at Foxboro Charter, supervisors had dispatched more police to schools in the area and continued to do so the rest of last week.
No doubt they wanted to be as prepared as they could be for copycat incidents, but the main purpose was to reassure everyone that the schools were safe.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux publicized the fact that the city has put gunshot detection systems in eight of its nine schools so far and hardened security at the new high school that will open in the fall. This will reduce response time, and that will save lives, Heroux said.
Many parents were livid over the ongoing failure of gun control efforts to take military-style automatic weapons out of circulation.
You could feel the heat coming off the Opinion Page last Thursday. Letters to the editor carried such headlines as “NRA, cowardly GOP make US a war zone,” “Shame on all the Republican cowards” and “Repeal the Second Amendment now.”
That’s all for naught, I’m afraid. Republican congressmen haven’t backed off their support for gun rights, AR-15s and all. They put politics ahead of public safety — and why would they do otherwise?
They’ve personally got better security than anyone except the president. In the wake of the riot at the Capitol Jan. 6, taxpayers will be putting up $300 million for security improvements, The Washington Post reported last August.
And that assault didn’t claim the life of a single member of Congress. They were under the gun, however, and I’ll bet some were wetting their pants.