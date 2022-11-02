It’s six days before the midterms and there’s not much more I can say in a Wednesday column about an election to be held next Tuesday.
As a longtime newspaper person, I didn’t let that stop me, however. I decided to make this column about the midterms about all the good things I’d read in The Sun Chronicle the past several weeks.
Day after day there have been stories about community events that were often fundraisers for various organizations.
Volunteers were at the core of these projects and they were obviously thrilled to be able to hold indoor or outdoor events after two or three years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
Every edition was filled with stories by the newspaper’s staff of regulars buttressed by correspondents. Advance notice of events was given in the Along the Way column on the City & Town page.
Mark Stockwell and other photographers covered the events, getting photos that drew the reader into the story.
Meanwhile, David Linton covered police and court stories that readers would want to know about.
Intrepid Stephen Peterson provides the backbone of coverage of a half dozen small towns, plus monitoring the data for updates on weather statistics and fuel prices.
Tyler Hetu and other writers covered local sports. He and Stockwell took excellent photos of the action, games that couldn’t be played during lockdowns. Coaches could resume team building and boost school pride among participants, staff and parents.
Meanwhile, Managing Editor Jessica Zandan led an upgrade of the paper’s online interface, speeding up access to the digital edition. Columnists contribute an informed and insider perspective to local events.
My apologies to those not mentioned, many of whom are working from home as well as working behind the scenes.
Overall, the flurry of stories and photographs was so impressive I decided to collect information on groups that were sponsoring events.
Among them were New Hope, which assists victims of domestic and sexual assault; the Greater Attleboro Council for Children which runs Christmas Is for Kids; the Hockomock Area YMCA which serves children and families in many ways; Empty Bowls, which fights food insecurity; the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, which keeps the area’s manufacturing history alive; Relay for Life of Greater Attleboro, a national organization which raises funds to fight cancer and has a strong local presence; The Literacy Center, which provides tutors for those learning English.
If there were a list it would go on — and on and on.
I noticed several things about these organizations and others I saw references to. Many are regional. Town by town charities are rare and haven’t been around for many years.
Another thing I saw was the changing nature of philanthropy with mega contributions by the likes of Bob Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, and his family who have been major benefactors of the Hockomock Area YMCA.
Philanthropists Greg and Kathy Spier of Foxboro are also big supporters of the Hockomock Y’s missions.
Fundraising now frequently involves GoFundMe appeals, which can draw contributions online, local and sometimes national.
I also noticed that many people are working in city and town governments to support civic affairs.
Some are salaried workers, to be sure, but there are also hundreds of volunteers who serve on boards.
It quickly became clear that there is a cause to support for every person who wants to help other people.
In sum, volunteers find fulfillment in helping others.
These charitable organizations will turn to other interests for the holiday season, then begin planning for activities and fundraisers in the spring and fall as the cycle begins anew for 2023.