When I called up the Dec. 18 Weekend Edition on my iPad I was taken aback by the 6-column front page headline (“CVS flyers won’t appear in The Sun Chronicle in 2022”).
I didn’t think it signaled the end of another local newspaper, mine. I just never imagined that a paper would publicly challenge one of its advertisers in that way — biting the hand that feeds you. Times have changed.
Now, the paper is mine only figuratively. I like to keep up with local news. I have nothing to do with the business. I just contribute a column in the hope it helps the paper carry on because of The Sun Chronicle’s importance to the communities it has long covered, Attleboro and nine surrounding towns.
The story by staff writer Tom Reilly was a straightforward report on some local business news — local both because it involved an Attleboro company and CVS Health, a corporation based in nearby Woonsocket, R.I.
That company has about 10,000 stores across the U.S. It is making major changes that go far beyond advertising decisions.
The changes involve nothing less than the company’s role in the American health care system. It is transitioning from a chain of convenience stores to medical clinics with “teams of doctors, nurses and pharmacists to push deeper into managing customer health,” as the story put it.
CVS previously announced plans to close around 900 stores — 300 a year for three years — as it changes its focus. Compared to that, dropping newspaper inserts is a picayune matter.
The company will still advertise. It’ll do more digitally and it will be posting flyers in stores for customers. The Sun Chronicle, of course, has other advertisers and other sources of revenue.
Sun Chronicle General Manager Craig Borges was respectful, even kind, saying, “CVS has always played a big role in helping to better people’s lives in the Attleboro-area community through not only its pharmacy but donations to local community events.”
Borges, who is also executive editor, added that he thought the mammoth corporation was being shortsighted in essentially writing off customers who are not big users of digital technology.
“Many of our senior citizens do not have access to computers and many readers, simply out of preference, prefer to receive the information in the current format,” Borges said. “We hope CVS reconsiders.”
A larger concern is what the future holds for newspapers, especially community newspapers due to a general shifting of advertising from print to digital, specifically to a few big companies like Google and Face Book.
Reading of newspapers, in whatever format, has also been in steady decline for many reasons. The pandemic has added to the problems with its lockdowns, business cutbacks and political conflict.
As a result about 25 percent of papers, most of them weeklies, have gone out of business since 2000, creating what has been called news deserts where there is essentially no local media to report on what’s happening in the community.
Writing about this phenomenon recently, Boston Globe columnist Renee Loth pointed to the implications. “Community journalists are the front lines of democracy. They dig through municipal records, attend board meetings, keep tabs on local institutions, expose bad actors and practices,” she wrote.
The implications of that are clear. “Communities without a strong local newspaper tend to have lower voter turnout, more government corruption, less transparency, and a fraying of civic connections,” Loth wrote.
That’s not healthy for any city or town, and it won’t be healthy for CVS Health Corp. in the long run.
