If there weren’t a pandemic would you be steered to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro or one of the other mass vaccination sites around the state?
Of course not. For your seasonal flu vaccination you would be directed to your doctor or the local public health nurse or your pharmacist.
The seasonal flu claims about 35,000 lives a year, whereas COVID-19 has claimed more than 500,000 over the last year.
Hence establishment of mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and at various places in many of the state’s cities. I believe that is appropriate and commendable.
State government has commissioned these sites, and it’s the Baker administration’s aim to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, including hard-to-reach populations.
The longterm goal is to get the state to herd immunity, the point at which enough people no longer are contagious and the disease stops spreading. The virus will then die out, the theory goes.
The point at which herd immunity will be reached is unknowable but is estimated by medical experts to be when upwards of 60 percent of the population is protected, either by acquired immunity from having had the coronavirus or having been vaccinated.
The fear among these same medical experts is that not enough people will choose to get vaccinated so the pressure is on to get as many of the willing as possible vaccinated.
The ongoing vaccination drive is an assembly line process where the only service provided is the shot and management of paperwork. (The cost to vaccine recipients will be covered by the government for anyone without their own insurance or another sponsor, such as an employer.)
What you don’t get at a mass vaccination site is any choice of vaccines or individual counseling about medical issues.
Those are questions many people have. And to get them answered, they would logically consult their doctors and study the options.
However, COVID-19 is absolutely a public health emergency requiring drastic steps. In any case your doctor may not be available just now.
At the same time the response to the pandemic is a high-stakes political matter. As they did with actions to combat the spread of the virus and protect their economies, governors have different strategies for the vaccine rollout. Whether they make good choices will be part of the inevitable post-pandemic reviews, which no doubt will be politicized.
Massachusetts, for instance, gave and then withdrew authority for local hospitals and municipal health departments to administer the shots, actions which drew many complaints. (Sturdy Memorial in Attleboro is now said to be able to offer vaccinations again.) The state has also taken heat for the difficulty of getting a vaccination appointment.
Government’s role is to do the best it can for the state and country as a whole. Individuals, meanwhile, have to decide what’s best for themselves and their family.
That decision has been complicated by the recent approval of a third vaccine. This vaccine marketed by Johnson & Johnson works in an entirely different way than the first two approved vaccines. Most notably it requires one shot, not two as with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
All three are considered effective but whether one is better than another for a given person is a question ideally a doctor could address. If that’s impossible, people can still closely evaluate their own particular situation and decide when and where to get the shot. It’s definitely something to think about and research as the country lumbers toward herd immunity.
