When you’re a lifelong health nut where do you go when you get old? Why, you go to the gym, crazy as that sounds.
Like some other seniors I go for a few reasons, mostly doctor’s orders and ideally to regain some personal fitness. The jury’s out on that.
I also go because it’s a place I’m familiar with, from the red lockers to the weight racks to the workout machines.
I’m not recommending the gym for all oldsters. Some retirees may want to go to the library, or revisit an old hobby or, now that people have dispensed with masks, do volunteer work or travel.
But for those without disabling conditions it could be the gym. For me it’s the North Attleboro branch of the Hockomock Area YMCA. I’m a regular there and it’s an upbeat place with friendly people and a meaningful mission to extend its benefits to virtually everyone. It’s not an adults-only commercial gym, for example.
There’s yet another reason I go to the Y. I like to people watch. Probably an old habit from my reporting days.
After all these years it still impresses me how fit most people in the gym are. That goes for all ages, including those who take it slowly, whether it’s the treadmill or the dumbbell rack.
Now that I’m limited in what I can do and, let’s face it, weak, I occasionally get a what-are-you-doing-here look, but otherwise people ignore me. They have their workouts, phone and music and I have mine (Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones and lots in between.)
I don’t stare at others but I do look around when resting between sets. Many days I’ll see someone doing an exercise that’s new to me and I’ll add it to my routine, which I keep on my phone.
There are days when I can’t get to the gym but I try not to make them rest days. I accumulated lots of home equipment over the years. Between that and body-weight exercises I can get in a workout most anywhere. Consistency pays off, I’ve found.
A note of caution to other oldsters. If you think exercise would be good for you I recommend getting your doctor’s OK and have a professional trainer design an appropriate workout. The Y has many trainers who do everything from individual coaching to leading classes.
For those who have medical issues — who doesn’t in their mid-70s? — I recommend also getting physical therapy for any past injuries and to preserve your range of motion. Then explain that to the trainer before getting a workout routine.
Going to the gym can be rewarding for people watchers. I was at the Y one day long ago when three young men, obviously pals and experienced weight lifters, came in.
They went straight for a bench with an empty bar on the rack. They proceeded to put three 45-pound plates on both ends of the bar — 315 pounds. They took turns doing bench presses, and added more weight from there.
I gawked at them and made a comment about having seen lifters warm up with two plates on each end — 225 pounds — but never three. They smiled, made a small joke and went back to their workout, as did I. (If I remember right I think they added a fourth set of 45 pound weights — 405 pounds.)
Later it came to me that they were probably New England Patriot players, a number of whom live in North Attleboro.
Inspiration is where you find it.