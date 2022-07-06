Every once in awhile there’s a story about the oldest person in the world. Usually the publicity comes when the person has died.
That was the case in April when Kane Tanaka of Japan died at 119. The Associated Press, among many media outlets, did a succinct article about her and it ran in The Sun Chronicle (“World’s oldest person dies at 119,” Page A4, April 27).
The article was accompanied by a photo of her taken three years before when she received a Guinness World Records certificate for being officially recognized as the “oldest person on the planet.” She looked good.
Obviously she retained the title. The new record is held by Lucile Randon, a French nun known as Sister Andre. She is 118.
One question that arises in these stories is how long did the oldest person ever live. The answer to that will come later.
A more relevant question is how old is old enough, and particularly when world leaders should relinquish their positions of power. Do not look for any world leaders to do this on their own unless they are seriously compromised mentally or physically. Even then they may hide it as long as they can.
Let’s see, who comes to mind? President Joe Biden, of course. Republican commentators get their jollies making fun of Biden’s memory lapses, stumbles, reliance on teleprompters and the like. The Trump crowd eats it up.
Democrats, meanwhile, wring their hands over Biden’s shortcomings and fear he will cost their party the White House. Biden will turn 80 on Nov. 20, right after the crucial midterm elections. For his part Biden expresses frustration over party activists challenging his stated intention of running for a second term.
Donald Trump recently signaled he intends to put his 2024 campaign on an accelerated schedule. He is old at 76 to be considering running at all, but he has never done things by the book, so nobody’s surprised. Besides, he has to cope with all the pressure from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee.
You don’t have to be a prospective candidate for president to want to hold onto power. There’s Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 80, for instance.
As for serving beyond your due date, there’s California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89. Even her personal staff says Feinstein, the oldest serving U.S. senator, is no longer up to the job but her term doesn’t end until 2024.
Democratic insiders want her to step down so Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom can name her replacement.
This kind of thing has opened the door for The New York Times to explain that it’s the 20-something aides who do the real work for the aged politicians. As if we didn’t know that.
When Kane Tanaka was certified as the world’s oldest person at 116 she said her goal was to live to 120. That milestone would have come Jan. 2, 2023.
While she was in relatively good health at 116, her condition began to slip. She lived in her hometown of Fukuoka in southern Japan. She resided at a nursing home and had been hospitalized recently.
The secret to her long life, she said, was chocolate and fizzy drinks. She also liked to play the board game Othello.
Tanaka was not the certified oldest person ever. That honor goes to Jeanne Calment of France who lived 122 years and 164 days. She died in 1997.
At least Washington politicos aren’t vying for that record.