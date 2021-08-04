Somebody called me a name out of the blue. It took me aback. I couldn’t remember that happening since the days of childhood bullying. It got me to thinking.
The name was Swamp Yankee. Not such a big deal, I know. But it is a pejorative, at least in some circles.
The “somebody” was an acquaintance, and actually a sensitive, kind-hearted person who didn’t intend it as an insult — and I didn’t take it as such.
I’m also not so naive as to think nobody had called me names before, just not to my face. This comment was in a return email commenting on one I had sent him.
To explain, I sent pictures of a makeshift basement gym I cobbled together out of scrap wood and odds and ends, something to substitute for the YMCA gym during the lockdown last year.
My workout area had cost me next to nothing, which gave me a certain sense of satisfaction. Also, dumbbells were outrageously overpriced during the pandemic.
The return comment was something to the effect of, “You’re such a Swamp Yankee.”
I had heard the term but realized I didn’t really know what it meant.
I have southern relatives and I know they call all northerners Yankees, and that they intend it as an insult.
Blame that on the Civil War. The North won. The South lost. That was awhile ago, but hard feelings linger, as you might have noticed.
But what exactly is a Swamp Yankee? I just had to look it up.
The term Yankee can refer to someone from anywhere in the North. Swamp Yankees were said to have been centered in Connecticut and Rhode Island historically.
I was intrigued because I grew up in Connecticut, though not the eastern part of Connecticut associated with Swamp Yankees.
However, I once worked in Westerly, R.I., rented an apartment in nearby Pawcatuck, Conn., and occasionally covered stories in eastern Connecticut — so I dug deeper.
For a quick fix I went to Wikipedia, which disappointingly said the origin of the term had not been pinned down and in fact hadn’t come into usage until the 20th century. (The term Yankee goes back to the 1600s.)
Historians speculate “that ‘Swamp Yankees’ were the undesirable, trouble-making New Englanders who moved to the swamps of Southeastern New England upon arriving in the New World in the 17th century,” the online encyclopedia said.
Another theory “claims that Swamp Yankees had ancestors who fought in the Great Swamp Fight of King Philip’s War.” Yes, that is the same King Philip for whom the King Philip schools in Wrentham and Norfolk are named.
The Urban Dictionary says a Swamp Yankee is basically a New England redneck. “Swamp Yankees are characterized as ‘salt of the earth’ folk with good common sense, skilled with tools and building, clever speakers who reject modern trends, typically hunt or fish and have no problems eating squirrel or possum. They can be seen in old general stores, driving old pickup trucks, farming and wearing one-piece overalls. The term is used as an insult to those from urban areas … but is used as a term of endearment and jest amongst other Swamp Yankees.”
I’m not going to quarrel with any of that, except the part about squirrel meat. In fact maybe I’ll get a Swamp Yankee bumper sticker.
