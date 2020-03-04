President Trump is skating on very thin ice, and he knows it. He is desperately trying to distance himself from the threat of a coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
He may succeed in this but he’s not in control of the situation, and so he sends mixed messages, puts up surrogates to propagandize, and accuses Democrats of fostering panic to bring him down.
Oh, and don’t forget the mainstream media’s distortion of the situation by actually seeking out medical experts and reporting what they are saying. Everything Trump does about the looming pandemic is rooted in his drive for a second term, not that that is anything new.
As I said, he may succeed in escaping responsibility, either because of his Teflon coating or the good fortune of the virus collapsing naturally. And as always he will try to take credit for that.
Likewise the stock market. He’s no more in control of the economy than he is of the coronavirus.
He and his advisers are playing with fire when they tell people to try to time the market and buy stocks.
No one knows where the bottom of the market is and when it’s good to jump in.
In fact warnings of a recession have become commonplace with what the coronavirus has done to the economy of China and threatens to do, well, just about everywhere.
A recession may not come to pass and the virus may go away. With Trump’s luck both may occur and he could skate to victory in November. It’s way too early to tell. We don’t even know who he will be running against.
Right now I’m intrigued more by the efforts of Fox News to blame anyone but Trump for whatever is coming, and for Trump to appropriate whatever rightwing commentators cook up in their drive for ratings.
Rush Limbaugh, for example, came out with this gem: “It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. ... The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”
Fox News personality Laura Ingraham claimed that Democratic candidates “are either hoping for misery or actually peddling it. Democrats and their media cronies have decided to weaponize fear and also weaponize suffering to improve their chances against Trump in November,” she said last week. (Weaponize must be word of the year.)
And Trump himself accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of trying to create a panic over the coronavirus to gain political advantage.
This may be standard politics, but it is also especially risky for him. Incumbents usually take the blame and suffer the consequences when things go seriously wrong.
Does the same go for Fox News, which is the closest thing we have to state media?
The public may come to have a more jaundiced view of Fox and its politicizing of something — two things, actually — that threaten to wreak havoc on the country.
The mainstream media, meanwhile, has been responsible in not only its guidance for the public and its faithful reporting of all sides, from Trump on down.
How much better we’d all feel if we could trust the president to look out for the people’s best interests in a true life or death situation.
