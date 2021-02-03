When I moved to this area from rural Pennsylvania I was glad to see many working farms. The number continually shrank, though, and today there are few left.
Most of the wide open spaces became horse farms, nature preserves or housing developments while the predominant industry had long been jewelry making and metal work, not agriculture.
Even as the area turned solidly suburban and arguably part of Greater Boston and Greater Providence, the rural roots survived in the generally conservative views of longtime residents.
The Sun Chronicle area, of course, also has many residents who have liberal views — just look at the letters to the editor.
This makes not only for a lively Opinion Page but a reminder to not be quick to judge and dismissive of “the other side.”
Viewpoints are strongly held on both the left and right.
Fresh off a national election in which urban/suburban America prevailed over rural America, I can appreciate the anger and resentment that lingers here.
As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris well know, this is one of their biggest political challenges.
I think their cause would be well served if they credited rural Americans for the strengths they have and their contribution to the country despite being at great disadvantage in today’s world.
Rural Americans are known for being charitable, civically active, religious. They pride themselves on being independent and self-sufficient.
They’re undervalued for the work they do and poorly paid. Is it any surprise that many are discouraged or embittered as the income gap between urban and rural areas keeps widening?
Meanwhile, the effects of their struggles are all too clear — poor health, an opioid crisis, more poverty, family breakdown, shorter life spans.
Education opportunities, which might be the best antidote, are limited. We in the Boston-New York-Washington corridor sometimes forget that many rural areas lack broadband internet. Some families drive to the library when the library is closed because Wi-Fi reaches the parking lot.
Industries stay away — or leave — because there aren’t enough people trained to do today’s technically oriented jobs. And those young people who acquire such skills leave, a very real brain drain, says a 2018 article in a publication called Philanthropy Daily.
In sum, the Biden-Harris administration faces strong headwinds in trying to improve the fortunes of America’s rural dwellers. They do have a plan in addition to nationwide economic stimulus payments.
The agenda includes:
Build on the Affordable Care Act.
Expand access to health care.
Expand broadband internet.
Increase funding for rural public schools and colleges.
This is manageable. The rural population of the United States is only 20 percent of the total, about 60 million people, according to the Census Bureau. The rest live in urban, suburban and small metro areas.
The rural land mass, however, is much greater. The Census Bureau considers 97 percent of the country’s land rural, semi-rural or unoccupied.
That disparity was a major factor in Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory in 2016.
Rural voters supported Trump and Republicans generally. They did so again in 2020.
It was suburban voters who spelled the difference in toss-up states that gave Biden the Electoral College victory as well as the popular vote.
Any payoff for Biden-Harris is presumptive at this point. They can improve their prospects by showing appreciation for what rural Americans have done, can do and will do for the country.
Meanwhile, if you want to see rural America I recommend not a trip to Pennsylvania but rather safely watching the 2017 movie “Logan Lucky.” It’s all about rural character, totally devoid of politics and wonderfully upbeat.
