I wonder when the pandemic is truly over and the economy recovers if there will be an outmigration from Massachusetts.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see that with the state’s high cost of living and loss of jobs due to automation and economic dislocation.
Then there’s the political culture of Massachusetts which surely must be hard for committed conservatives to take. Could the drumbeat for progressive causes lead some people to pull up stakes and head for Florida or Texas?
Massachusetts seems to be getting more progressive by the day. Democrats hold all of the state’s nine congressional seats and both Senate seats. They also control the Legislature, as they seemingly have forever. (My memory of that only goes back 50 years.)
True, the state has a Republican governor, but Charlie Baker is so moderate some call him a RINO — Republican in Name Only.
Baker didn’t support Donald Trump’s re-election, criticized him for challenging the election of President Joe Biden, and said Trump fomented the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that was intended to keep Biden from taking office.
Nevertheless. the state’s Republican Party has cast its lot with Trump, teeing up an ongoing conflict with Baker who has to defend himself not only from gratuitous attacks from Democrats but also from his own party chairman, Jim Lyons.
Bonus points if you remember State Republican Committeewoman Deborah Martell telling a gay congressional candidate that she was “sickened” that he and his husband had adopted children together, and then Lyons refusing to call her out for her deplorable homophobia.
Lest we make too much of the Democrat-Republican divide, keep in mind that Republicans account for less than 10 percent of registered voters in Massachusetts and Baker is one of the most popular governors in the country.
When I read about far-right activists attacking their own country, trying to overturn elections and wiping out voting rights laws, for example, I wonder where in the world they’d rather live.
Authoritarianism, on the rise worldwide, may look good if you think you’re one of the majority, but that’s not likely to be the case for an expatriate American. You’d probably come running back to the U.S.
Then you’d have to decide where to live.
There are the wide-open spaces of red state America, where housing is affordable and plenty of conservative soulmates live.
You’d probably cross Massachusetts off your list.
Too bad. You’d be passing up the state consistently ranked at or near the top in education, health care, the economy and the environment.
Another measure, called the Social Progress Index, ranks Massachusetts No. 1 in the country.
That’s good enough for me. I’m staying put.
