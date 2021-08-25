This is the week parents were supposed to learn whether their children will be wearing masks when they return to school.
School superintendents had been crafting their recommendations and school boards had scheduled votes. The state had left decisions on masking and vaccination policies to individual communities.
Suddenly the state flip-flopped and mandates are on the way, as The Sun Chronicle reported in its weekend edition cover story Saturday (“Mask wars”). So much for local control of schools.
This has got to sting for the slew of parents in many communities who pressured school committee members into limiting masking requirements. It’s got to cheer other parents who worried about their children getting sick and the prospect of another year of on-again, off-again remote learning.
The mask wars were particularly intense in the Attleboros with multiple Facebook pages started on both sides of the debate, Staff writer Tom Reilly reported.
What changed, of course, was the rise of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is more contagious than the original version.
The broad fear among public health authorities is that there will be a resurgence of the pandemic with those contracting COVID-19 not necessarily getting seriously ill themselves but transmitting the disease to the most vulnerable people who can be gravely affected.
Coupled with the fact that many people across the country have refused to get vaccinated, health authorities now foresee a return to lockdowns, affecting not only schools but stores, restaurants and mass events.
Signs of this abound. Concerts planned for Gillette Stadium, such as those by Garth Brooks, have begun to be canceled. The Providence Arts Festival (PVDFest), which draws about 100,000 people to downtown, was planned for Sept. 25-26, but has now been canceled for the second year in a row.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has instituted a mask mandate for city employees and visitors to city buildings. Boston is requiring masks for all indoor public places starting Friday. Gov. Charlie Baker has declared that state workers will have to prove they are fully inoculated against the virus by October or risk losing their jobs.
Nationally, vaccination efforts have fallen short of goals. Massachusetts has one of the highest rates of full vaccination in the country, about 65 percent, but COVID-19 cases are rising once again.
This prompted Secretary of Education Jeffrey Riley to seek authority to impose a mask mandate for all schools until Oct. 1. He said the order and deadline are needed “to ensure schools fully reopen safely and to provide time for more students and educators to get vaccinated.”
If a school system has at least 80 percent of students and staff vaccinated by Oct. 1, the mask order will be lifted for vaccinated students. Elementary school students, for whom there is no vaccine, will still have to wear masks.
The state’s new stance will no doubt spark protests in the current climate of not just mask wars but culture wars. And we haven’t even gotten to the inevitable fight over booster shots.
I would rather see the politics play out in other ways.
It’s painful to see the pictures of innocent children with their homemade signs who have been dragged into the fight between grownups.
It’s more important for children to go to school, masks and all, five days a week than to risk periodic closings which actually do interfere with learning.
