lt’s a truism that voters get serious for the big elections, not so much for the preliminaries like next Tuesday’s state Primary Election.
Turnout rises at each step on the way to the General Election, which this year is Nov. 8.
That’s too bad because there’s plenty at stake in the Massachusetts election just ahead. There are a few significant races, some statewide, more in individual communities.
There’s also the opportunity to send a message to politicians, both in Massachusetts and around the country. That can be especially satisfying.
Let’s work down from the top of the ballots, the separate ones for the Democratic and Republican parties.
Voters, including independents, can choose either ballot when they get to the polls, or even before if they decide to take advantage of early voting laws.
Two people are running for the Republican nomination for governor and one of them happens to live in Wrentham. That’s Chris Doughty, president of gear manufacturer Capstan Atlantic, who’s never run for governor before.
The favored candidate is Geoff Diehl, a former state legislator, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Governor Charlie Baker is not running for re-election, so this is an open seat.
On the Democratic side Attorney General Maura Healey is the heavy favorite since challenger Sonia Chang-Diaz stopped campaigning in July, although her name is still on the ballot.
So we have an unopposed liberal most likely running against a far-right conservative hoping lightning will strike in the form of a Trump thunderbolt. Well, there have been surprises in Massachusetts politics before.
There are many other statewide and regional candidates on the ballots.
Just for Bristol County
There’s a different kind of matter to be decided for the 15 communities in Bristol County.
This is the Democratic race for the right to oppose longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson who stands alone on the Republican ballot in his drive to extend his 25 years in office. (He was appointed by Gov. William Weld in 1997.)
Three men with solid law enforcement experience are running for the Democratic nomination. They are Attleboro’s Paul Heroux, who is stepping down as mayor, former Bristol County assistant prosecutor Nicholas Bernier and former Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.
The interesting thing for the six northern Bristol County communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Seekonk is how Heroux will do with his opponents, both of whom are from the dominant southern end of the county.
Ah, but that’s not all. Hodgson has a national reputation as a law-and-order expert who has supported Trump. The former president made Hodgson honorary chairman of his Massachusetts campaign in 2019. But then outgoing Gov. Baker also endorsed Hodgson this year.
What to make of that?
Clearly the general election can also be viewed as a test of ex-President Donald Trump’s clout in this off-year election, starting with the primary. Will the voters of the six northern towns in The Sun Chronicle area blank liberal Paul Heroux, despite him being a local guy, or just save their ammunition to help re-elect Hodgson in the General Election?
Also, there’s a primary in the district attorney race with present District Attorney Thomas Quinn going up against Shannon McMahon, who formerly worked in the DA’s office for two years under Quinn and his predecessor, Sam Sutter.
Scoping out the fall elections is going to be complicated. There will be primaries in toss-up races in one state or another for weeks now. House districts have changed in many places.
Broader issues are also at work — the rise in women voters after the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, frustration over COVID-19, handling of violence in big cities by Democratic mayors, the war in Ukraine, climate change, you name it.
It looks like democracy — messy democracy — is going to survive.