Not that I’d know anything personally about this, but they say bad news sells newspapers.
Probably true, but for some reason I think there’s actually room for optimism that the various crises haunting all of us can and will be dealt with.
So, here’s my take, all boiled down into one good news column.
Coronavirus
Despite all the frustration over vaccination snafus, enough people will get their shots; they just can’t all get them at once. The process is going to take a year or so, the medical experts have always said.
Sure there are worst-case scenarios, about variants of the original COVID-19 virus, for instance. But there are also studies showing the approved and coming vaccines can probably handle this with some formula tweaking or booster shots.
Meanwhile, treatment regimens continue to improve, meaning there will be fewer deaths.
Militias
I’m as concerned as anyone about the violence in the Capitol riot, but I now believe it will be “handled” as the government faces up to domestic terrorism.
How? The followers of the groups that invaded the Capitol Jan. 6 will be driven underground and deprived of their mass audience. The more they act out, the tougher the clampdown will become.
Security will be tightened, of course, and the police and military will be monitoring these groups. I doubt the radical right will be able to hide on the “dark web.”
When the armed services say all war is cyberwar today I think the authorities must have enough resources to deal with those who threaten the government.
Justice
It is relevant and fortunate that the military and police are top-down organizations. There is an official intolerance of discrimination that is coming from the leadership appointed by elected officials.
This includes rectifying not only racial discrimination but also sexism and protecting the rights of the marginalized.
I also think local law enforcement has nothing to fear about the cries from the far left to defund the police. That’s not going to happen. It would be political poison and counterproductive anyway.
Economy
I think the economy will come back strong. First there is all the stimulus and safety net spending to get the country past the pandemic.
After that there will be the pent-up demand for purchases, especially homes, and all the other things that people are going without because of loss of income or the need for social distancing.
Businesses will be back in business. Technological change will create new job opportunities and must-have products. Entertainment, restaurants, travel will enjoy a resurgence.
Jobs
I expect there will be many new jobs that will more than compensate for the dislocation that always accompanies radical change.
One specialty that could use a lot more people and brain power is logistics. After the fumbled approach to vaccinations that has been spotlighted in Massachusetts and around the country, there’s obviously a need for more people who can develop plans that are realistic and work as intended.
Climate
No, I don’t see this crisis being “solved” any time soon. It’s more serious than any of the above in that millions of people will be displaced (including some on the coast of Massachusetts).
All I can do is hope that the upsurge in weather disasters that is attributed to global warming will get governments to make the changes and investments to protect the most vulnerable.
You’ll be reading a lot about all these stories, the good as well as the bad news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.