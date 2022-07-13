Last week I wrote about the very, very old, namely the people age 120 or so who set records for longevity. That column also discussed the advanced ages of certain national politicians, specifically the current president and the previous president.
Some people think one or the other is well past their prime and should not run again, as both Joe Biden and Donald Trump say they intend to do. Other people say both are past their prime and it’s time for some new blood.
While we wait for the politics to be sorted out, I thought I’d write this week about a long life, not one that’s setting records but was a decidedly full life.
Living a full life is not an easy thing to do. There’s the matter of a person having the good health, mental and physical, to accomplish the things they want to do. They must be of an impressive age, and they must have something of a public persona. Otherwise we wouldn’t know about their accomplishments. I do have someone local in mind who meets these criteria.
Then there’s the matter of how old is old for a particular line of work. Take athletes, for instance. Tom Brady is a good example.
The former New England Patriots quarterback, 44, is on again off again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he led to a Super Bowl victory in the 2020-2021 season and the playoffs last year.
With the Bucs failing to advance after the divisional round in January, he announced his retirement from football in February. By March, he had had enough of retirement and said he would be back to lead the Bucs this season, his 23rd.
Having won seven Super Bowls, six with the Patriots, he’s got nothing left to prove. Yet something has pulled him back. Wonder what that is.
Entertainers, too, have to decide when to hang it up. A few keep reinventing themselves, branching out into new fields. Some do a “final” reunion tour. Others just work at it and stay marketable.
Tom Cruise, 60, is still making blockbuster “Mission Impossible” movies and Mick Jagger, 78, says he does extensive workouts for six weeks before starting a new Rolling Stones tour.
Longevity comes down to many things, health, expertise, drive and good luck.
Those attributes combined in E. Otis Dyer of Rehoboth who died May 23 at 95. He lived a long life of accomplishment and left a magnificent legacy to his adopted hometown.
All this was explained in an appreciation in The Sun Chronicle (”The Legacy of E. Otis Dyer,” Opinion Page, June 15). The piece was accompanied by a photograph from 2018 of Dyer holding a map he used in his personal project.
That was the acquisition of some 450 acres of wetlands and uplands in the center of Rehoboth, which he then donated to the Rehoboth Land Trust. Modestly, he insisted the property be named for someone else.
Dyer was capable of undertaking this challenge because he was a surveyor by trade. He worked on it over nearly 40 years as a sideline to his business.
Dyer decided to wrap up his work in 2016 when his own son and assistant, E. Otis Dyer Jr., died. His donation to the land trust came in 2017 and officially totaled 433 acres.
The elder Dyer made many other contributions to the town over the years. Fortunately a record of his life has been preserved, an inspiration for us all.