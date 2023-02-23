Voter turnout in Norton’s special election for selectman on Feb. 11 was not expected to be great, and it wasn’t.
The pitiful turnout of 875 voters out of 13,988 eligible — 6.3 percent — was even lower than the candidates and the town clerk expected. They were looking for at least 1,000 voters, but that would have been a turnout of only 7.1 percent. Either way over 90 percent of the town’s voters did not go to the polls.
There’s a second special election coming up in The Sun Chronicle’s traditional circulation area, the four-way race to fill the unexpired portion of the current term of mayor.
That’s a bigger deal than Norton’s election and will draw a bigger turnout. Probably around 20 percent, I predict. Former Mayor Paul Heroux, an outspoken supporter of candidate Cathleen DeSimone, is expecting a 10 percent turnout, only the “super voters,” he told me Sunday.
If it’s 20 percent it still means the great majority of the city’s voters will not vote in the race for the most important position in city government.
This is not a handwringing column about the lack of civic engagement today. That’s a lost cause, I’m afraid.
But there are more important things to consider.
First, let’s be clear that the low turnout in Norton and the expected low turnout in Attleboro are not due to a lack of information available to voters.
Norton’s election was held on a Saturday. That’s about as convenient as you can get.
As staff writer Stephen Peterson wrote in his advance story, “There has been a lot of interest, campaigning and signs around town for the race between Cody Thompson and Alec E. Rich.”
Rich won, defeating Thompson 530 to 345. These earnest candidates had made clear their aim was to serve the town. There was something at stake since town hall insiders think the winner will be a swing vote on the five-member board, Peterson wrote in his election results story (Only 6% of voters turn out for election, page 3, Feb. 13).
The upcoming election in Attleboro is understandably drawing more interest and it almost certainly will attract proportionally more voters than in Norton.
The mayor’s race has received a great deal of attention in The Sun Chronicle and elsewhere. A recent debate between the four candidates was the lead story of the day (“A gentle debate, mayoral candidates talk policy without attacks,” Front Page, Feb. 14).
The paper invited endorsement letters and they appeared by the dozens.
Many news stories were written by Staff Writer George W. Rhodes and special correspondent Jim Hand, a former longtime Sun Chronicle political reporter who was recently brought back to the newspaper by Executive Editor Craig Borges.
Just keep reading the paper and you’ll know all you need to know to make an informed decision about who to vote for — if you intend to vote.
Now, about that silver lining.
Keeping in mind Norton is one little New England town, each with its own little government and Attleboro is a small city, one of 39 in Massachusetts, the stakes in these special elections are not really uppermost in people’s minds.
This, I feel, is only natural. Interest is much greater for national elections when there are many candidates for many offices. Voter participation peaks in presidential election years.
Every presidential election is historic, and the one in 2024 will have great effect on people’s lives because of the extreme differences in the political parties. That’s when every vote truly counts.
It’ll be a battle and in this case the best opportunity to keep the government from being taken over by someone who tried to overturn the 2020 election, and almost succeeded.