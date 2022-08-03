War, whether it’s hand-to-hand combat or firing rockets from afar, is so gruesome it’s hard to believe some rulers still think this is the means to increasing their country’s power, influence, wealth and self-respect. Even the super powers.
The prime example today is Russia which invaded Ukraine in February and has been threatening other border countries with conquest ever since.
China is said to be watching every parry and thrust of the Ukraine War for its implications for its plan to take over Taiwan.
Meanwhile, American President Joe Biden, in my view, is fighting a proxy war against Russia, answering Ukraine and NATO’s calls for long-range missiles and imposing sanctions but not getting involved in the fighting on the ground or in the air.
That’s all three super powers, and it’s qualitatively different from the forays of second- and third-world countries into neighboring territories. It’s also removed from the efforts of first-world countries to run secret wars in strategic places.
John Bolton, national security adviser to Donald Trump, declared recently, in the context of the congressional hearings on the assault on the U.S. Capitol building, that he had been involved in plotting coups against foreign governments.
“As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat — not here but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work, and that’s not what (President Trump) did,” Bolton said on CNN, about as public as you can get.
If you didn’t catch Bolton’s remark, perhaps you’re familiar with the Bay of Pigs debacle from 1961 or the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1962, both under President John Kennedy.
Some people were aghast at Bolton’s admission, but history is filled with examples of such toe-to-toe conflict, whether open or secret.
Today’s president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is more overt in his ambitions. Nearly 2 million Ukrainian refugees have been sent to Russia, both Ukrainian and Russian officials told the Associated Press. AP investigated and concluded “many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal trip into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses, stripped of documents and left confused and lost about where they are.”
Putin seems like a wholly improbable character, a throwback to Hitler, and yet he is very real and deadly serious.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, is also an improbable figure. He is a former comedy actor and producer. Zelenskyy, with much U.S. help, has proved himself a capable wartime leader of his country and kept part of his country independent longer than many thought possible when the Russians invaded nearly six months ago.
But Zelenskyy has said he’s prepared to accept a cease fire and some sort of split of Ukraine, with the Russians absorbing the eastern and southern parts of the country, at least.
Meanwhile, there is no limit to Putin’s megalomania.
Though his country is poor compared to the United States, he has so far managed to use propaganda, intimidation and force to keep his public behind him. The CIA director, William Burns, said that Putin believes he can outlast the United States, and that it won’t take that long for him to achieve victory.
The question now is how long will Biden be able to keep his public behind him as fall gives way to winter and American voters tire of the high cost of fuel and food and what they consider sacrifice of their personal freedom.
And then there’s the uncertainty of what the presidential election will bring. It’s a life-or-death matter.