Two weeks after vaccination for COVID-19 began, the big question seems to be not whether the vaccine will work or whether there’ll be enough doses available in enough places, but whether enough people will take it.
The answer, I think, is absolutely.
There has been much handwringing over surveys that show a substantial number of people will refuse to get the shot.
And if not enough people agree to be vaccinated then there won’t be herd immunity — a terrible expression — and COVID-19 will keep coming back, jeopardizing public health and undermining the economy.
The health experts say somewhere around 70 percent of the population has to be vaccinated before the virus stops spreading.
Meanwhile, surveys taken about the time the vaccine was first becoming available showed about 30 percent of people intend to refuse vaccination. It sounds like there’s no margin of error.
That has turned a spotlight on the various campaigns to persuade the reluctant to line up, 6 feet apart, at vaccination centers and then return for a second shot in the case of vaccines that require a double dose.
Developing a safe and effective vaccine is a science. Persuading the reluctant to be vaccinated is more of an art. It’s not as simple as listing the reasons why getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. Not by a long shot.
Millions, if not billions, of dollars will be invested in public education campaigns of all sorts to get as many people as possible to take the vaccine.
The persuaders will include top government officials, publicity-hungry politicians and public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the voice of science and reason in both the Trump and incoming Biden administrations.
Then there’ll be public figures who, like Biden, made a point of being inoculated on camera.
Likewise, celebrities, athletes and other personalities will show their support with bared shoulders. And who isn’t a “persuader” in the days of social media and YouTube?
Employers will be rolling out vaccination campaigns for their workers. You may have heard that employers have the legal right to require employees to be vaccinated, which is true, though many will be reluctant to impose blanket mandates.
All this is great, I suppose, but it may not be the decisive factor in getting vaccinations up to the level required, especially where the voices are not uniform. For example, the Trump and Biden partisans have already started battling over credit for ending the pandemic next year.
In the end, it may be people further down the line who make the biggest difference. Among them are doctors, along with the whole host of health workers who talk one-to-one with patients.
Also influential are friends, neighbors, coworkers, family members and others such as Facebook friends.
I’m not worried about the anti-vaxers who fiercely defend their right not to be vaccinated for various reasons. Though they get lots of publicity, they probably make up less than 2 percent of the population, Katherine Milkman, co-director of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, told the Washington Post recently.
Ultimately, I believe, more than enough people will agree to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. And they will see those around them getting vaccinated and returning to their former lives. That will be a huge motivation.
Vaccination for COVID-19 will become a societal norm. Herd immunity will be achieved in the process.
And that’s a wonderful thing to look forward to as we head into the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.