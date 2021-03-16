It’s not often I agree with fellow Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley, but I’m 100 percent with him on a column he wrote late last year (“How to fix STEM problem? Plain old math,” Dec. 4).
Foley said grade school pupils should be required to memorize multiplication tables and basic math concepts like order of magnitude. They shouldn’t be allowed to use calculators until sixth or seventh grade, he said.
Hear, hear!
Foley expressed concern for the country’s fixation on STEM teaching — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — when the youngest students aren’t given the tools to progress in those fields.
Or as he put it, “A new mishmash of symbolic jibber-jabber has been developed that supposedly makes difficult concepts easier to digest for many students. What is sadly missing is rote memorization of facts.”
Foley knows of what he speaks. He was an engineer at Texas Instruments for 20 years and a high school math teacher for 13 years.
I couldn’t do those things but I was required to memorize my times tables in third or fourth grade and that has served me well since then.
Foley’s column caught my eye because I know people who can’t do simple math in their head, and sometimes you need to do that without pulling out your phone and calling up the calculator app. It’s called numeracy, as in literacy.
Never mind STEM. Consider shopping for a car. The sales person is throwing number after number at you and you don’t want to look like you’re not keeping up. OK, that’s a bad example. I’m always bamboozled at the dealership.
Consider the no-pressure subject of personal finance. If you know your times tables you can do multiplication and division in your head. If you know how to round off numbers you can make estimates on seemingly complex calculations on the fly, as in whether a mortgage would take too much of your income.
Or how about the aforementioned order of magnitude. Now I understand finance when money is expressed in hundreds or thousands of dollars, but a million? Technically, I know that’s 1,000 thousands which is more or less an abstract concept to me and perhaps others.
When it comes to politics hardly anything is expressed in mere millions anymore. Even billions are chump change.
If you want respect in Washington you have to talk trillions, either from a positive viewpoint (Democrat) or negative viewpoint (Republican).
I assume you know that a trillion is 1,000 billions, which I can grasp about as well as I can lightyears.
Thanks to years of reading municipal budget stories I have a pretty good feel for percentages (see first paragraph). But politicians play games with numbers. Every numerical argument has a counterargument.
Such as: “Oh, that’s only one-tenth of one percent. We won’t be raising taxes.”
One-tenth of one percent of what exactly? Oh, the annual Gross Domestic Product, you say. That’s $20 trillion. Kind of hard to fathom.
STEM jobs, by the way, pay well, but very few electrical engineers, chemical engineers and industrial engineers make it into the top one percent of earners, according to economist Jonathan Rothwell, author of the book “A Republic of Equals.”
Rothwell’s work was cited in a recent New York Times op-ed column by conservative David Brooks who said if you really want to make a lot of money go into law, medicine or high finance.
Meanwhile, I’d just like to applaud Sun Chronicle conservative columnist Bob Foley for speaking truth to power. Bob, your December column was simply “exponential.”
(0) comments
