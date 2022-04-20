When President Joe Biden was saying goodbye to Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a bill-signing at the White House recently he kissed her on the cheek.
What’s wrong with that? Well, the next day Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19.
As of this writing Biden hasn’t tested positive himself. Meanwhile, a trip to Asia by a group of members of Congress that Pelosi was to lead has been postponed because of her infection.
Naturally, the White House sought to minimize Biden’s risk. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Pelosi, who was maskless, was not a “close contact” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means being less than six feet away for more than 15 minutes.
Nice try. Both Biden and Pelosi were foolish despite whatever precautions against getting COVID-19 they’ve taken in the past.
Biden will turn 80 this year. Pelosi turned 82 in March. Age is one of the primary risk factors for the coronavirus.
Pelosi’s schedule has been disrupted and Biden was apparently just being Biden. He’s known for his hands-on politicking, so much so that wife Jill Biden in the past has pulled him away from close contacts who might be contagious.
You would think that Biden with as much on his plate as he has would be super cautious. He also continues to promote vaccination and mask wearing, for instance going to court to enforce the vaccination mandate for federal employees.
He’s not setting a very good example, but his peck on the Pelosi cheek is entirely in keeping with recent behavior of the country’s political elite, according to a story in The Washington Post which listed some of the many movers and shakers who attended soirees that turned out to be super-spreader events.
They included Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, former governor of Rhode Island, all of whom got the virus at an “exclusive” Gridiron Club dinner on April 2.
“After two years at home, the power brokers of the nation’s capital are determined to get back to the serious business of having fun,” the Post wrote.
More recently the National Gallery of Art welcomed 450 people for the opening of “Afro-Atlantic Histories,” described as “a groundbreaking exhibition of Black art and artists at the city’s most prestigious art museum.”
Original plans called for guests to show proof of vaccination and wear masks, but the requirements were dropped because of the low number of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital, the Post reported, adding, “The past month has seen a resumption of the kind of events held all the time in D.C. before the pandemic.”
At best mixed signals are coming out of Washington and other places. While restrictions have been relaxed in most areas, Philadelphia reinstated its indoor mask mandate last week after the city was hit with an upsurge in coronavirus cases blamed on the omicron sub-variant BA.2.
Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, recommends that each individual make his or her decision on masking and other precautions based on their own assessment of risk of illness.
That’s a big step back from earlier warnings during the pandemic, but it also recognizes just how fed up people are with wearing masks and having to limit get-togethers with friends and family.
It’s still wise to think twice about attending potential super-spreader events that are going to become more and more common. And that risk assessment has to be rethought as circumstances change.