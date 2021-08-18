I first started going to the Y on my own when I was in junior high. I’d walk to the Young Men’s Christian Association from school and hang out with friends.
This was in another time and another place, not the Attleboros. There was no adult supervision. There were no girls. The boys had to stay in the basement area. Older men had the fancy main floor to lounge in leather easy chairs and read the papers. (Younger men were all at work out of town.)
As long as we didn’t make a ruckus the adults left us alone. I learned to shoot pool there, a valuable life skill. I also learned to play Nickels in a back hallway.
If this sounds a little seedy I swear I didn’t have an unfiltered Camel cigarette hanging from my lip.
Nickels was a competition to see who could slide their coin closest to the wall. The winner collected the nickels of the losers. And then there was another round. Things worked out pretty even most of the time.
I thought nothing of the game until an adult supervisor came by and banished us from the Y for three days. Something about gambling being prohibited.
I had no idea what gambling was or why it was evidently evil, and the punishment didn’t bother me. There were always things to do in a time when children weren’t supervised so closely.
When I got a few years older my mother would drive me to Miss Comer’s dance class at the Y. It was held in the ballroom on the second floor.
Miss Comer, wearing a velvet gown, instructed us while her sister Elsie played the piano on the stage. We learned the foxtrot, waltz, samba, tango, jitterbug and at the end, my favorite, the bunny hop.
Boys wore suits. Girls wore party dresses, as if we were going to the prom. Both boys and girls wore white gloves. The girls had dance cards tied to their wrists.
The Y lost its attraction for me after that.
When I grew up, I rediscovered the Y, the one on North Main Street in Attleboro. It had so much to offer I could never have taken advantage of all the activities and facilities.
Ironically, I ended up in the basement once again. That’s where the weight room was for a time. The regulars were kind enough to show me how to use the equipment, some of which they had personally made.
Nearby in the basement were the racquetball courts where I learned that sport, until I rolled my ankle. It healed and I played occasionally but mostly I switched to running, changing at the Y after work and heading up North Main for a three-mile loop, then a shower and home in time for dinner.
After leaving the paper but staying in the area I joined the nearest Y, the North Attleboro branch of the Hockomock Area YMCA.
Both the Attleboro and North Attleboro Ys have come a long, long way, with elaborate fitness equipment, classes of all kinds, closely supervised children’s programs, and of course male and female members.
The logistics of running a YMCA boggle the mind. In addition to their traditional role, they are today anchors of the social service programs for the area. They have the infrastructure smaller nonprofits can no longer afford.
They do a lot of good, and I’m sure you’ll never see a game of Nickels being played there.
