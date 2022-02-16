When you’re trying to keep up with what’s going on in Washington and the few competitive blue and red states in an election year, sometimes it pays to check in with Fox News.
While, of course, Fox reports everything from a conservative point of view it also reduces what politicians do and say to simple political calculation. It cuts through the — take your pick — PR or propaganda.
The New York Times and Washington Post are the antithesis of Fox News, so the context of their stories is liberal. After awhile it gets tiresome to read the analyses and opinion columns in the Times and Post because they’re so similar. That’s when I find a bracing Fox slap in the face eye opening.
In the middle of last week Fox carried a big headline about President Biden’s popularity having reached a new low, 39 percent. I hadn’t read that in the competing papers but it could have been buried in one of the numerous analyses of how nervous Democrats were getting over Biden’s slippage.
Slippage actually isn’t strong enough.
Fox’s source was an average of current polls maintained by Real Clear Politics. I thought I’d better check that to see if Fox was correct. (I’m not usually this obsessive but I am kind of homebound due to the coronavirus.)
Fox’s reporting appears to have been accurate but it’s hard to tell because RCP constantly updates the results of the numerous polls being done week in and week out. If you check after this column runs you’ll no doubt see different figures, but I don’t think they’ll change much.
Also RCP reports numbers for various questions, such as Biden’s job approval and Congress’s job approval.
When I checked last Thursday, the Real Clear Politics average of polls between Jan. 19 and Feb. 8 had 40 percent of respondents approving of Biden’s work and 53.8 percent disapproving.
That chart was accompanied by a line chart showing Biden’s substantial approval rating in the beginning of 2021 of about 56 percent declining more or less steadily to February 2022 where the 40 percent figure came in. (The squiggly lines crossed about Sept. 1. and it has been downhill for the president since then.)
Now, I don’t place much stock in polls done in February when an election in November is what’s most important. Still, multiple organizations are doing these polls and presumably making money at it.
You know thousands (millions?) of politicians and media types around the country are scrutinizing them and using the numbers to try to influence policy.
I bet, for instance, Biden has already relaxed masking and vaccination orders backed by federal health agencies because of the loosening grip of COVID-19.
Fox News is certainly expecting that. Its lead headline Thursday was “Democrats scramble to reverse course on COVID restrictions ahead of midterms,” pointing to, among other things, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announcing that the school mask mandate will end Feb. 28 and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee ending that state’s indoor vaccine-or-mask requirement last week.
As for those midterm elections around the country, I wouldn’t attempt to make predictions based on the polls.
As the last president said when things weren’t going his way, polls sometimes aren’t accurate.
And then there are all the other issues weighing on President Biden and the two political parties trying to improve their prospects for control of the U.S. House and Senate and the state legislatures around the country.
If the liberal media starts to wear thin there’s always Fox News for a reality check.